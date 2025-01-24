Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India

Lamborghini reported deliveries of 10,687 cars and SUVs in calendar year 2024 - a 6 per cent growth over the previous year. The cumulative sales figures also marked another consecutive year of best ever sales with 2024 now the brand’s best year yet in terms of vehicles delivered.

For India, the Italian exotic carmaker reported sales of 113 units in 2024 - a 10 per cent uptick from 103 units sold in 2023.

Globally, Europe, Middle East and Africa remained Lamborghini’s largest regional market with 4,227 units delivered - a 6 per cent increase over the previous year. Deliveries in the Americas added up to 3,712 units - a growth of about 7 per cent, while sales in the APAC region totaled 2,748 units - a growth of 3 per cent.

Lamborghini also revealed that its new flagship supercar, the Revuelto PHEV had seen strong demand globally with all unit sold out till end-2026. The company said that the it would also be delivering the last production units of the outgoing Huracan during 2025. The company lso revealed that the new Urus SE hybrid, unveiled last year, had received a strong reception though did not reveal any further details.



2024 was also a notable year for Lamborghini has it transitioned to a hybrid-only model line-up with the debut of the Urus SE and the Temerario V8 PHEV.