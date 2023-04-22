Lamborghini Unveils Three Special Edition Huracán Models to Commemorate 60th Anniversary

  • Home
Limited to just 180 units, the special editions are based on the STO, Tecnica and EVO Spyder.
authorBy carandbike Team
22-Apr-23 04:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • Each special edition limited to 60 units
  • All three models to be available in two configurations
  • 630 bhp 5.2-litre V10 remains unchanged

In commemoration of its diamond jubilee, Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is all set to launch three exclusive versions of the Huracán. The special editions, limited to just 180 units (60 for each of the three models), are based on the STO, Tecnica and the Spyder and were unveiled for the first time at the Milan Fashion Week.

 

Each of these limited-edition versions will be individually numbered from one to sixty, flaunting the unmistakable ‘60th’ logo emblazoned on the side. While there will be two 'anniversary' configurations to choose from, the special editions offer the same levels of performance as the standard models. The 5.2-liter V10 engine continues to put out 630bhp, with power sent to either the rear wheels (STO and Tecnica) or to all four wheels (EVO Spyder). The 0-100 kmph times also stay unchanged.

Also read: carandbike Awards 2023: Performance Car Of The Year – Lamborghini Urus Performante
 

Coming to the looks, Lamborghini says that it has followed a sports-inspired theme for the limited-run models with each of the three offering unique finishes. The STO is inspired by athletic sportswear and is available in two configurations. The first pairs a Blu Aegeus (Blue) exterior – with blue finished highlights - paired with a black and grey interior with blue contrast stitching. The second pairs a black and grey exterior with exposed carbon fibre detailing paired with a black and grey alcantara finished interior with red leather highlights.

Also read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Sportscar Revealed; Replaces The Aventador
 

The Tecnica meanwhile builds on the theme of motorsports with its two colour finishes – both incorporating colours of the Italian flag. The first features a grey exterior with black and red detailing paired with a red and black interior. The second meanwhile is finished in white with green racing stripes running its length. This is paired with a black alcantara cabin.

The Spyder meanwhile will be available in either blue or green exterior finishes paired with white detailing. The former gets a black finished cabin with blue and white highlights while the latter is offered with a red and black interior with white detailing.

Also read: Lamborghini Urus S Launched In India At Rs 4.18 Crore
 

All three special editions sit on black-finished 20-inch wheels.

 

Lamborghini recently unveiled its much-anticipated successor to the Aventador, the plug-in hybrid Revuelto, as the brand makes a shift towards electrification. The Huracan too is expected to be replaced by an all-new model going forward which too is expected to feature electrification.

