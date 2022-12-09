Double Digit Bookings For Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato In India

Lamborghini India confirmed that it has received bookings in double digits for the new rally-inspired Huracan Sterrato. The company has not confirmed the exact number of bookings but the number shows how good the response has been. Lamborghini had already said that the deliveries for the Sterrato in India will begin from Q3 of 2023, so we wait to see how many of these cars come to India. Production of the Huracan Sterrato is limited to 1499 units globally and India is one market where the demand has already reached double digits.

The Huracan Sterrato is probably a car meant for the Indian roads and we say that because it gets an off-road inspired suspension set-up with the body, sitting a full 44 mm higher than the standard Huracan. The suspension travel has also been enhanced by 33mm up front and 34 mm at the rear. But we’ll know more about it how well it manages to The 19-inch alloy wheels too are unique to the model and come wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tyres ensuring that it goes on all terrains.

Now, the Huracan Sterrato also receives a host of cosmetic enhancements over the standard Huracan, including wheel arch extensions, unique front and rear bumpers, re-inforced sills and aluminium underbody protection. The Sterrato also gets the STO-like air intake behind the cabin which the company says is to allow the engine to breath in clean air and of course help you move over rough terrains.

We can’t wait to drive the Huracan Sterrato in India but we can’t wait to also see it in the flesh on our roads. We say this because we want to hear the roar of the 5.2-litre V10 on the Indian roads. It might be slower than the Huracan but still does a 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, making it a supercar that is very capable and very much a Lamborghini!