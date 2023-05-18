The First Privately Owned Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Delivered In India

  • Home
Finished in a stunning shade of Bianco Monocerus, the Italian Supercar is the last of its breed to come with the 5.2L V10 engine with 640 BHP and 565 Nm of torque.
authorBy carandbike Team
18-May-23 04:30 PM IST
image-1000x600-5.jpg

Having seen some great sales numbers over the past few months, Lamborghini India is still riding that wave and has delivered the first Huracan Tecnica to a customer in Vishakhapatnam. The supercar's specced tastefully in the Bianco Monocerus shade.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows

 


The Huracan Tecnica is equipped with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, producing 640 BHP and 565 Nm of torque.
 

The Huracan Tecnica boasts of the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system. This technology orchestrates and synchronises every aspect of the car's dynamic behaviour, integrating various vehicle systems to provide real-time feed-forward pre-control. The result is an unparalleled driving experience with flawless driving dynamics.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Reports Record Sales and Revenue in Q1 2023, Huracán Sold Out

Under the hood, The Huracan Tecnica has a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, producing 640 BHP and 565 Nm of torque. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The car features a distinctive Y-shaped graphic on the front fascia, a redesigned front bumper, hexagonal exhaust, and a fixed rear spoiler. In addition, the interior showcases a vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. This boost in power results in an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg per bhp. With such performance credentials, the Huracan Tecnica sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds. 

 


The car features a distinctive Y-shaped graphic on the front fascia, along with a redesigned front bumper.
 

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, "Since its debut last year, the Huracan Tecnica has generated a lot of excitement in India. We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracan family."

 

Also Read: Limited Edition Lamborghini Urus Performante Is Only For Essenza SCV12 Owners

Lamborghini launched the Tecnica in India back in last August, and it is the middleground between the road-biased Huracan and the track-oriented STO. The Tecnica's lightweight design, recalibrated LDVI system, and specially tuned driving modes, combined with specific suspension settings, rear-wheel direct steering, and improved brake cooling, create a versatile car that excels on both the road and track.
 

