Sachin Tendulkar Adds The Lamborghini Urus S Worth Rs 4.18 Crore To His Garage

Former Indian cricketer and car enthusiast, Sachin Tendulkar has acquired a swanky Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.18 crore. Among his various luxury car collections, the Urus S stands out as his first Lamborghini. The luxury sport SUV was launched in April 2023 and replaced the standard Urus in the range. It is sold alongside the Urus Performante, which was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 4.22 crore(ex-showroom).

Sachin Tendulkar's Lamborghini Urus S

Pic credit: Zeenews

The Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 657 bhp and 890 Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic gearbox transmits power to all four wheels. The Urus S has a top speed of 305 kph and a 0-100 kph time of 3.5 seconds, just 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante.

Also Read: Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Takes Delivery Of Her Brand-New Audi A6

Sachin Tendulkar is considered as one of the best cricket players ever. People often call him the 'God of Cricket.' He has scored the most runs in both One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket, with over 18,000 and 15,000 runs, respectively. He also holds the record for receiving the most awards for being the best player in international cricket. His debut was against Pakistan in 1989 when he was only sixteen years old and played his last international match in 2013.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

Sachin Tendulkar driving his BMW i8

pc credit: Rushlane

Sachin Tendulkar has been spotted driving many fancy cars. Some of the cars he has been seen driving are the BMW i8, BMW 750Li M Sport, Porsche 911 Turbo S, and Ferrari 360 Modena. Despite having all these luxurious cars, his first car was a Bayers Blue Maruti 800.