Lamborghini Urus SE Performante Revealed As Brand’s Most Powerful SUV Yet
- Top speed stands at 312 kmph
- Gets new dual-chamber air suspension and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust
- Extensive use of carbon fibre cuts weight by 32 kg over the standard Urus SE
Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the Urus SE Performante, a more hardcore version of its plug-in hybrid Super SUV. Positioned above the standard Urus SE, the new model brings more power, lower weight, revised aerodynamics and a host of chassis upgrades.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: Powertrain And Performance
Starting with the heart. The Urus SE Performante combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a permanent-magnet electric motor, belting out a combined 801 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Lamborghini says it is the most powerful Urus ever built, with the SUV capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, reaching 200 kmph in 10.8 seconds, and hitting a top speed of 312 kmph.
The plug-in hybrid setup also allows for more than 60 km of pure-electric driving, courtesy of a 25.9 kWh battery pack mounted beneath the load floor. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 Celebrates An Important (And Eccentric) Milestone; And It’s Only For America
Compared to the standard Urus SE, the Performante sheds 32 kg, bringing kerb weight down to 2,473 kg. Lamborghini says this results in a power-to-weight ratio of 3 kg per bhp. The weight savings come largely from the extensive use of carbon fibre for components such as the bonnet, roof, wheel arches, side skirts and rear diffuser, along with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system that alone cuts more than 10 kg.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: Exterior And Aerodynamics
Visually, the Urus SE Performante adopts a more aggressive look with a new carbon-fibre bonnet featuring a prominent power dome (hood bulge), larger front air intakes and a redesigned front bumper. The performance SUV also gets a larger rear spoiler, a motorsport-inspired rear wing and what Lamborghini claims is the biggest diffuser ever fitted to an Urus. New 23-inch alloy wheels with a Y-spoke design further distinguish the model.
Also Read: 1065 bhp Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Open-Top Supercar
The aerodynamic package has also been revised, with Lamborghini claiming a 3 per cent reduction in drag compared to the standard Urus SE. Downforce has increased by 23 per cent, while brake cooling efficiency has improved by 8 per cent thanks to new NACA ducts and revised airflow management.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: Interior And Features
The cabin follows Lamborghini's familiar "Feel Like a Pilot" philosophy. It gets extensive use of CorsaTex by Dinamica microfiber, Y-shaped design elements, red contrast details and a new aviation-inspired switch panel.
A pair of 12.3-inch displays handle instrumentation and infotainment duties, with the interface borrowing elements from the Revuelto. Lamborghini has also introduced a new steering wheel with carbon-fibre detailing, while a model-specific telemetry system is offered for customers planning to take the SUV to the track.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: Chassis, Suspension And Driving Modes
One of the biggest changes under its skin is the introduction of the new Aura dual-chamber air suspension system. According to Lamborghini, the setup cuts body roll by 55 per cent while reducing vibrations by 25 per cent compared to the previous Urus Performante. The SUV also gets a wider track and an upgraded braking system, with stopping performance from 200 kmph improving by 12 per cent.
The Urus SE Performante also adds a new Rally mode, designed specifically for loose surfaces and gravel driving. It joins the existing Strada, Sport, Corsa and EV modes, along with multiple hybrid function settings.
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