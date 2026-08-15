Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Production vs Concept: What Has Changed?
- Scorpio Lifestyler is based on the Global Pik-Up concept
- Global Pik-Up from concept was showcased in 2023
- Production version to launch by April 2027
Mahindra Auto has taken the wraps off the Scorpio Lifestyler, its new pickup based on the Scorpio-N. The pickup is the production version of the Global Pik-Up concept shown in 2023. While at a glance, it remains close to the concept, the company has made several changes to the exterior before putting it into production. Here’s a look at what’s different.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up Makes Global Debut; India Launch In 2027
The front end has been toned down
The front is probably where the production Lifestyler differs most from the concept. On the production pickup, the grille is wider and rectangular with a more upright, square-edged shape and houses horizontal elements. The bumper has also been reworked, with block-like detailing around the air openings, while the contrasting tow hook remains.
The LED headlights remain similar to those seen on the Global Pik Up, with L-shaped DRLs and projector elements. The vertically stacked lights on the outer edges of the bumper continue on the production model, albeit with a different internal pattern.
The side profile gets minimal changes
Mahindra hasn't made major changes to the doors or the basic profile of the model. The door sections and load bed retain almost the same proportions as the concept. The lower half tells a different story. The production pickup trades the rounded wheel arches for a sharper, more angular cladding, along with a different alloy wheel design and simpler side steps. The protective structure behind the cabin has also been altered slightly.
The concept was also loaded with off-road accessories, including a prominent roof-mounted light bar, spare tyres racked up on the bed and additional equipment around the sides. The production truck retains the roof-rack setup, but the overall arrangement is sleeker.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up: In Pictures
The tailgate and tail lamps are different
Towards the rear, the tailgate keeps the broad Mahindra lettering pressed into the metal, but Mahindra has added a separate Lifestyler badge on the production truck. The concept featured C-shaped tail-lamps with a more intricate arrangement of LED elements. The production model makes do with a chunkier rectangular unit with a different E-type internal lighting pattern.
The rear bumper follows the same approach as the front. The concept had a heavily accessorised look, with multiple protective elements and red detailing, while the production version gets a cleaner black-and-silver bumper. Another addition is a rear-view camera mounted around the tailgate handle, which wasn't visible on the concept.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details
Expected engine and drivetrain options
Mahindra has not announced the final mechanical specifications yet, but the Lifestyler sits on the same ladder-frame architecture, while powertrain options are likely to be borrowed from the Scorpio-N. That would mean a choice of 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engines, with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions expected across the range.
A four-wheel-drive option is also likely, given the pickup's nature and the fact that its taller sibling already offers a 4WD system with its diesel engine.
Launch and Rivals
Mahindra will launch the Scorpio Lifestyler by April 2027 and has stated that its starting price will be below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Lifestyler will get into the ring with the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross once it is launched in the Indian market. For reference, the Hilux is currently priced between Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 36.89 lakh, while the V-Cross costs between Rs 25.50 lakh and Rs 30.28 lakh, both ex-showroom.
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