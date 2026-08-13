Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Mahindra's Scorpio-N-based pickup is almost here. The production version of the 2023 Global Pik Up concept will make its debut tomorrow, August 14, as part of the company's Independence Day event. Mahindra has already shown a few details through teasers, and the pickup looks set to carry over quite a bit from the Scorpio N and its concept model.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up Teased; Unveiling Slated For 14 August

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: Exterior

Although not clear, the pickup appears to take inspiration from the Scorpio-N, especially at the front. The bonnet and much of the front-end design are expected to be shared with the SUV, although the headlights get a rectangular layout with the DRLs positioned in the upper section. Roof rails are also visible from the teaser shared earlier.

The longer body is more noticeable from the side, with the extended cargo bed giving the pickup a substantial look. The rear gets its own design, with vertical LED tail-lamps featuring C-shaped lighting elements while a large Mahindra lettering sits between the tail-lamps.

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Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: Interior And Features

From the teaser images, a series of elements are noticeable, while the cabin also appears to differ from the Scorpio-N. The biggest change is the portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, which is flanked by vertical AC vents. The AC controls are positioned below the screen, and underneath which is expected to be a wireless charging pad.

The centre console gets a leather-wrapped gear lever, an electronic parking brake and a drivetrain selector. A chunkier three-spoke steering wheel with multiple controls is also visible, while the digital driver's display could use the same interface as the current Scorpio N. The pickup also gets rotary controls for the dual-zone climate control system.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: Expected Engine Options

Mahindra has not yet revealed the mechanical specifications, but the pickup is expected to share its powertrain options with the Scorpio-N. That means the engine lineup could include the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both are currently available in the Scorpio N with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Exact specifications and output figures for the pickup will be confirmed at the unveiling.

Also Read: Top 5 Major Feature Updates On The New Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: 4WD Likely To Be Offered

A four-wheel-drive option is also expected, alongside a 2WD version. The Scorpio N currently offers its 4WD system with the 2.2-litre diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: Expected Name

Mahindra has already trademarked the Scorpio-X name in India. The trademark was filed in 2024 but has not been used on a production model so far. With the upcoming pickup sharing its platform and several design elements with the Scorpio-N, Scorpio-X could be a suitable name for the new model.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup: Rivals

The new Mahindra pickup will get into the ring with the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. The Hilux is currently priced between Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 36.89 lakh, while the V-Cross costs between Rs 25.50 lakh and Rs 30.28 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Mahindra is expected to reveal the remaining details, including the pickup's full specifications, when it takes the wraps off the model tomorrow, August 14. However, we expect prices for it to be announced at a later stage.