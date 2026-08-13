MG Hector Hawk 7-Seat Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Debut

JSW MG Motor India has teased its all-new seven-seater electric SUV, which will be named the MG Hector Hawk. It will be the first EV from the brand to be based on its newly revealed MG Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT) platform. JSW MG Motor India has also commenced pre-bookings for the SUV at Rs. 21,000. Its Indian debut is confirmed for August 26.

What To Expect

Based on the teaser, the front fascia of the SUV has been barely revealed. However, it will feature parallel, opposite-facing DRLs, hinting at a sharper and more muscular front design. It also features an upright stance with a long, straight bonnet.



Moving to the side, the SUV’s stance is clearly visible, with a lengthy profile and high ground clearance. Moreover, the SUV will feature heavy body cladding around the sides, giving it a sporty appearance.

Also Read: MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26

Following the overall design language, it will also get roof rails, which are likely to be functional, along with a rear spoiler. The panels around the front and rear fenders bulge out, hinting at a strong road presence. Alongside this, the SUV will get diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a premium yet sporty appeal.

At the rear, the design appears relatively simple, featuring the same parallel, opposite-facing design theme for the DRLs. It will also get a shark-fin antenna. In terms of off-road capabilities, the approach and departure angles appear promising, potentially making the SUV capable of tackling rough terrain.

Inside, the SUV is expected to get a rectangular instrument cluster positioned separately from the infotainment screen. The infotainment display appears to be large, likely measuring more than 12 inches. The centre console appears uncluttered, with no visible physical buttons or gear knob. Instead, it gets two cup holders and additional storage space.

In terms of features, the SUV is expected to get a panoramic sunroof, three headrests for the middle-row passengers and a new steering wheel design.

(Wuling Starlight 560 EV)

In a nutshell, the SUV appears to draw significant inspiration from its global sibling, the Wuling Starlight 560 EV.

JSW MG ADAPT Platform

The SUV will be based on MG’s Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT), which the brand revealed last month. The platform has been developed for the Indian market and will support both hybrid and all-electric powertrains, along with 400V and 800V electrical architectures.

The company also states that the platform will support additional electrified powertrain options, including a self-charging hybrid and a range-extender EV, featuring an engine that is used solely to charge the battery.

The new ADAPT platform will support multiple powertrain configurations, including pure electric, series hybrid, parallel hybrid and direct engine drive. In a series-hybrid setup, the engine powers the electric motor through the battery system, while in a parallel-hybrid setup, both the engine and electric motor can drive the wheels. In the direct-engine-drive configuration, the engine powers the wheels directly.