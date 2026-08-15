Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Formula E Freedom Edition Launched At Rs 24.45 Lakh

Mahindra has launched a new Freedom Edition of the BE 6 Sporteq Formula E, less than a year after the previous special edition went on sale. Unlike its predecessor, the new version drops the more aggressive styling elements and adopts a design closer to that of the standard BE 6. The updated edition is offered in two trim levels, priced at Rs 24.45 lakh and Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard BE 6 has also gained a ‘Sporteq’ moniker in its name and has been launched at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom).



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The Formula E Freedom edition of the BE 6 gets C-shaped front and rear DRLs and sleeker bumpers, replacing the previous model’s slim DRLs, round LED headlamps and unique bumpers. However, it retains the ‘Formula E’ badging on the front fenders and adds a new Rosso Impulso paint shade, along with tri-colour accents across the exterior.

Inside, the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition retains the same overall cabin layout, but gets a few special touches to set it apart. These include a Firestorm Orange colour theme, leatherette and suede upholstery, a ‘Formula E Freedom Edition’ plaque and Formula E decals on the panoramic glass roof.

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The updated edition also retains the halo-like loop on the centre console, rather than the newer layout seen in the BE 6 Sporteq. Similarly, it continues with dual 12.3-inch screens instead of the latter’s triple-screen setup, which has been freshly added for the nameplate with the new edition.



The Formula E Freedom Edition of the BE 6 Sporteq is offered with the 79 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be good for 683 km on a single charge. It continues with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.