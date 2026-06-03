Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Unveiled With More Power And Range

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Spectre Series II, giving its first all-electric model a comprehensive update nearly four years after its debut. While the changes are subtle in appearance, the updated luxury coupe gets increased power, more driving range, quicker charging and a host of new bespoke customisation options.

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Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: More Power, More Torque

The biggest mechanical changes lie beneath the skin. The standard Spectre Series II now develops 592 bhp (up from 549 bhp) and 1,015 Nm of torque (up from 900 Nm), making it even more potent than before. For the Black Badge Spectre Series II, the Infinity Mode unlocks up to 670 bhp, while Spirited Mode boosts torque to an immense 1,100 Nm.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: Increased Range

Rolls-Royce has also revised the battery tech, resulting in a significant improvement in efficiency. The Spectre Series II now offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 628 km (up from 530 km), representing an increase of up to 18 per cent over the outgoing model. Charging times have also been reduced by as much as 14 per cent, although the company has not disclosed specific charging figures.

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Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: Subtle Exterior Updates

Visually, the Spectre Series II retains the elegant fastback silhouette that has defined the coupe since its debut. Rolls-Royce says the decision to leave the core design largely untouched reflects the positive reception the original car received from customers.

Among the notable updates is a new exterior paint finish called Ethereal Blue. The luxury EV also gets a freshly designed set of 23-inch forged alloy wheels featuring a more intricate multi-spoke design. According to Rolls-Royce, each wheel requires up to six hours of hand-finishing and can be specified in either part-polished or fully polished finishes.

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The Black Badge Spectre Series II gains a new Iced Black Exterior Detailing package, which applies a satin-like matte finish to elements such as the grille surround, door handles, bumper inserts, Spirit of Ecstasy and exterior trim pieces.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: Interior

Inside, the changes are more extensive. Rolls-Royce has expanded the Spectre's customisation programme with new materials and trim options.

One of the highlights is Duality Twill, a bamboo-derived textile inspired by the French Riviera. Rolls-Royce says creating a complete Duality Twill interior can require up to 2.6 million stitches, 16 km of thread and 25 hours.

The Spectre Series II also introduces a new Illuminated Fascia design stretching across the dashboard. It features 8,108 individual illuminated elements that create a flowing light pattern across the cabin. Additionally, it also gets a redesigned clock inspired by aviation instruments and an illuminated stainless-steel Spirit of Ecstasy display.

Other new interior finishes include Placed Perforation leather and a new Brindled Walnut veneer featuring glass-flake-infused lacquer.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: Personalisation

Rolls-Royce says Spectre has become one of the brand's most personalised models, second only to the Phantom when it comes to bespoke commissions. The Series II has therefore been developed to offer even more opportunities for individualisation, with expanded colour, material and trim choices available through the marque’s bespoke programme.

Rolls-Royce Spectre In India

The Spectre was launched in India in January 2024 with a starting price of Rs 7.5 crore, while the more performance-focused Black Badge Spectre followed in June 2025 at Rs 9.50 crore (both prices ex-showroom at the time of launch). The electric super coupe has already found a niche among Rolls-Royce buyers in India, and given the market's growing appetite for ultra-luxury EVs, the updated Spectre Series II is expected to arrive on our shores sometime next year.