2026 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, GLS 63 Debut With New Flat-Plane Crank V8
- New 63 Series SUVs arrive with new-gen twin-turbo V8
- Peak 603 bhp & 850 Nm identical to older GLE 63 S
- GLE hits 100 kmph in 3.9 sec; GLS in 4.2 sec
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the updated AMG 63 variants of the GLE SUV & Coupe and the GLS SUV ahead of sales commencing in global markets. As with other new V8 models in the Mercedes lineup, the new 63 Series SUVs adopt the new flat-plane crank V8 engine along with packing in a host of updates in line with the facelifted GLE & GLS unveiled earlier in the year.
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Debuts With Updated Looks, New Interior & More Powerful Engines
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore
In the looks department, both AMG SUVs adopt the updated looks of their standard siblings, replete with redesigned light clusters with embedded three-point star lighting signatures and a more prominent grille. AMG design elements include the Panamericana grille with its vertical slats, sportier bumpers and sharper-looking alloy wheels ranging up to 23 inches depending on the SUV.
GLS 63 gets sportier styling tweaks, including the Panamericana grille, sportier bumpers & wheels
Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition SUVs Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.05 Crore
The cabin also adopts the same design as the new GLE and GLS unveiled earlier this year, but with AMG-specific updates. The screen now run AMG specific graphic while the front seats feature AMG badging and roundel embossed on the headrests. Buyers can opt between carbon fibre or aluminium trim inserts for the cabin as well as a range of upholstery colour options, including those from the company’s Manufaktur division.
GLS 63 cabin gets options for sportier trim inserts, gets AMG-specific software for displays.
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Unveiled With Updated Engines, ‘Cloud-Based' Suspension
The central piece of the updated GLE 63 & GLS63 is the new M177 EVO engine. In terms of power output, the unit develops an identical 603 bhp and 850 Nm as in the outgoing AMG GLE 63 S. Mercedes, however, says it has made extensive changes to the new engine over its predecessor, including redesigned intake and exhaust ports, a flat plane crankshaft, new camshafts, a revamped fuel injection system and tweaks to the turbos.
The new M177 EVO V8 makes the same power as the outgoing GLE 63 S but is more efficient.
The company says the new engine is more efficient than the outgoing unit while still producing similar power. The engine is paired with a new-generation mild hybrid system with an integrated starter generator capable of providing an additional 23 bhp and 205 Nm (down from 250 Nm in the outgoing GLE 63) of boost.
Also read: Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed; Claims Up To 762km Of Range
GLS 63 will hit 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds.
Power is sent to all four wheels via AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The GLE 63 S still hits 100 kmph in a claimed 3.9 seconds, with the GLS 63 0.3 seconds slower. Top speed for both stands at 280 kmph.
GLE 63 unveiled in most powerful S guise; offered in Coupe-SUV and SUV bodystyles
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS Unveiled: Gets 926 km Range, Steer-By-Wire
As for the suspension, both SUVs get AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with active dampers as standard. The system features self-levelling tech and is capable of adjusting the SUV’s ride height in the range of -10 mm to +55 mm depending on the drive mode and vehicle speed. The SUVs also get active roll stabilisation as standard as well as an electronic rear differential with torque vectoring capabilities for added stability during cornering. Both SUVs also benefit from a new AMG Performance exhaust for some aural drama.
As with GLS 63, the GLE 63 also gets sportier trims and display graphics
The new AMG GLE 63 S SUV & Coupe and the GLS 63 SUV will arrive in global markets in the coming months. We expect at least one of these high-performance SUVs could make it to the Indian market either later this year or in 2027, with Mercedes India having previously offered the GLE 63 Coupe and a GLS 63 SUV in the market.
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