Mercedes-AMG E53 PHEV India Launch On July 23

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-in Hybrid is headed to India, with Mercedes-Benz confirming its launch for July 23. First unveiled globally in 2024, the new E53 pairs AMG's six-cylinder motor with plug-in hybrid tech, promising more performance as well as the ability to drive in EV mode alone. While globally, the E53 is offered in both sedan and estate versions, it remains to be seen whether the wagon will make it to India or if the sedan will be the sole offering.

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The E53 doesn't stray too far from the standard E-Class, but there are enough AMG-specific touches to give it a more purposeful look. Up front, it gets the signature AMG grille, a more aggressive bumper with larger air intakes and wider front fenders. Around the back are a subtle boot-lid spoiler, black diffuser and quad round exhaust tips. Standard models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels, while larger 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are available overseas as optional extras.

Coming to the interior, the dashboard layout is largely unchanged from the regular E-Class, though AMG has added its own touches in the form of sports seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and grey open-pore ash wood trim. The MBUX Superscreen, which adds a dedicated display for the front passenger, remains as an optional extra.

Power comes from a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine working alongside an electric motor. Together, the system develops 593 bhp and 750 Nm, with drive sent through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims the E53 can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 280 kmph.

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The plug-in hybrid system uses a 21.2 kWh usable battery pack mounted beneath the boot floor. On a full charge, the E53 can cover more than 100 km (claimed) in electric-only mode under international test cycles. Charging is handled by an 11 kW AC charger, which takes around six hours for a full recharge.