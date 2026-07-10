2027 Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Revealed in New Colours
- Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X new colours announced globally
- Speed Triple 1200 RS, Tiger Sport 800 also get new colours
- Rocket 3 range revealed in two new colour options
Triumph Motorcycles has revealed new colours for several of its models in the 2027 model range, including the entry-level Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X as well as bigger bikes, including the Speed Triple 1200 RS, Tiger Sport 800 and the Rocket 3 Storm range. The new colours of Triumph models are showcased on Triumph’s UK website as models expected for 2027. No mechanical changes are expected with the new colour options.
Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Review
The Triumph Speed 400 receives a new dual-tone colour option called the Racing Red/Pewter Grey, while the Scrambler 400 X gets a new grey and khaki green colour option called Matt Pewter Grey/Matt Khaki Green.
Also Read: 350 cc Triumph Models Prices Hiked Yet Again
While Triumph has only revealed the new colour in the global-spec models with the 399 cc engine, it’s highly likely that the India-spec models with the new 350 cc engine will also be getting the new colours to give the models fresh appeal.
In India, Triumph also has an India-exclusive Speed T4 model with a slightly different state of engine tune than the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, all with 350 cc engines.
Also Read: Triumph 350 cc vs 400 cc Comparison
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has been showcased in a new Jet Black/Maui Blue colour option, while the Rocket 3 Storm GT and the Rocket 3 Storm R each gets two new colour options. The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 has been showcased in a new Sapphire Black/Graphite colour option as well.
Research More on Triumph Speed 400
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