2027 Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Revealed in New Colours

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed new colours for several of its models in the 2027 model range, including the entry-level Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X as well as bigger bikes, including the Speed Triple 1200 RS, Tiger Sport 800 and the Rocket 3 Storm range. The new colours of Triumph models are showcased on Triumph’s UK website as models expected for 2027. No mechanical changes are expected with the new colour options.

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The Triumph Speed 400 receives a new dual-tone colour option called the Racing Red/Pewter Grey, while the Scrambler 400 X gets a new grey and khaki green colour option called Matt Pewter Grey/Matt Khaki Green.

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While Triumph has only revealed the new colour in the global-spec models with the 399 cc engine, it’s highly likely that the India-spec models with the new 350 cc engine will also be getting the new colours to give the models fresh appeal.

In India, Triumph also has an India-exclusive Speed T4 model with a slightly different state of engine tune than the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, all with 350 cc engines.

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The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has been showcased in a new Jet Black/Maui Blue colour option, while the Rocket 3 Storm GT and the Rocket 3 Storm R each gets two new colour options. The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 has been showcased in a new Sapphire Black/Graphite colour option as well.