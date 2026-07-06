350 cc Triumph 400 Models Prices Hiked Yet Again

Triumph Motorcycles has hiked prices of its 350 cc Triumph 400 range for the second time in three months. All six models in the Triumph 400 range are now more expensive and marks the second price hike since the new 350 cc platform was introduced in April 2026 to meet the lower GST rates. Prices of the 350 cc Triumph models were hiked just last month.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Review

Triumph Speed T4 Gets the Highest Price Hike

The most affordable Speed T4 model now costs Rs. 2.09 lakh, while the Scrambler 400 XC is now priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh. The Speed T4 has seen the highest price increase, with a price increase of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2.09 lakh. This makes the T4 even more expensive than when it used to be powered by the bigger 399 cc engine earlier this year.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have both become more expensive by Rs. 6,000, with the Speed 400 now priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 have got price hikes of Rs. 5,000. Even the Tracker 400 now gets a price hike of around Rs. 3,000 and is now priced at Rs. 2.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 XC is the most expensive model at just under Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

New Prices of Triumph 400 Range