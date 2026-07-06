FADA Sales June 2026: Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Post Over 20 Per Cent Growth

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations announced best-ever auto sales for June 2026 with industry sales growing by over 20 per cent year-on-year. The apex dealer body reported cumulative auto sales of 25,57,234 units – a growth of 21.83 per cent over June 2025, the highest figure ever recorded for June. Sales across segments were up by over 15 per cent, with passenger vehicles and two-wheelers recording the highest year-on-year growth of 28.63 per cent and 21.22 per cent, respectively.

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Commenting on the sales performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said: “June’26 has been a landmark month for Indian Auto Retail — the best June ever recorded, with Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles and overall registrations each posting their highest-ever June figures. The industry retailed 25,57,234 units, a robust 21.83% YoY growth and a 1.03% rise over May, with PV at +28.63% and Tractors at +25.31% leading, followed by 2W at +21.22%, CV at +16.88% and 3W at +16.20%, while Wheeled Construction Equipment declined 40.94% on a high base. Tractors recorded their second-best June ever.”

Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow Over 28 Per Cent; Alternative Fuel Vehicle Sales Share Crosses 40 Per Cent

Passenger Vehicles reported the strongest growth in June 2026 at 28.63 per cent, rising from 2,19,412 units in June 2025 to 4,10,853 units in 2026 – the best-ever sales for June. FADA reported a sharper sales growth in rural markets for passenger vehicles at 35.09 per cent as against 24.67 per cent year-on-year in urban areas, though it did note that month-on-month sales in rural markets had slipped a minor 0.11 per cent linked to a ‘monsoon-linked rural pause’.

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A major milestone this month was that the combined sales share of CNG, hybrids, and EVs crossed 40 per cent of total sales for the first time in the Indian market. CNG was the dominant contributor to the sales, with hybrid second and EVs a close third.

Commenting on PV sales, Vigneshwar added, “Passenger Vehicle retails were the standout at 4,10,853 units, up 28.63% YoY and 2.05% MoM — the best June ever. On a YoY basis, the Bharat-led character remains intact, with Rural PV at +35.09% versus Urban at +24.67%; sequentially, however, Rural PV slipped 0.11% MoM against Urban’s +3.54%, mirroring the monsoon-linked rural pause. The defining milestone of the month: PV alternative-fuel share — CNG, Hybrid and EV combined — crossed the 40% mark for the first time, at 40.35% (CNG 24.33%, Hybrid 8.27%, EV 7.75%), with PV EV retails of 31,823 units, an all-time high.”

Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 21.22 Per Cent; EVs Account For Over 10 Per Cent Of Sales

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In the two-wheeler segment, FADA reported total sales of 18,28,458 units in June 2026 – up from 15,08,378 units a year ago. While this marked an over 20 per cent gain year-on-year and was the best-ever figure for the month – sales compared to May 2026 were down by 0.89 per cent owing to a decline in demand in rural markets – down 4.55 per cent month-on-month.

The dealer body also noted that sales share for EVs in the two-wheeler segment had crossed into double digits for the first time ever. EVs accounted for 10.6 per cent of all two-wheelers sold.

Commercial Vehicles & Three-Wheelers Grow Over 15 Per Cent; Tractors Up 25 Per Cent

Rounding out segments, Commercial Vehicles and Three-Wheelers also reported their best-ever sales for the month with 90,972 units and 1,20,889 units sold, respectively. CV sales were up 16.88 per cent year-on-year and 8.53 per cent over May 2026, while 3W sales grew 16.20 per cent year-on-year and 8.40 per cent over May 2026.

Tractor sales, meanwhile, were up by 25.31 per cent year-on-year at 1,00,818 units – the second highest figure for the segment in June.