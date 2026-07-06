Oben Rorr Evo Deliveries Begin

Oben Electric has commenced deliveries of its new electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr Evo through the company’s First to Rorr delivery event, held in Bengaluru. According to the company, the Oben Rorr Evo will be progressively announced across its network of 150 showrooms over the coming weeks. The Oben Rorr Evo has received more than 25,000 bookings within just 15 days of its launch in May 2026.

Also Read: Oben Rorr Evo Launched At Rs. 1 Lakh

The company is now ramping up deliveries of the electric motorcycles to customers with its annual production capacity of 1 lakh electric motorcycles. Oben Electric currently has over 150 showroom and dedicated Oben Care service centres across more than 90 cities in 18 states across India.

Oben Rorr Evo First Look/Walkaround Video:

Oben Rorr Evo Key Specifications & Features

Priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Rorr Evo is powered by a 9 kW motor and 3.4 kWh LFP battery. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 110 kmph, a claimed range of 180 km and 0-40 kmph acceleration time in just 3 seconds. With fast charging, the Rorr Evo has a claimed 0-80 per cent charging time of just 90 minutes and a 8-year battery warranty. Other features include a 5-inch TFT display, OTA updates, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and fall detection with emergency SOS.

Also Read: Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched At Rs. 1.27 Lakh

“Building demand is one milestone but consistently delivering on that demand is what builds enduring customer trust. The commencement of Rorr Evo deliveries marks an important milestone for us as strong customer demand now translates into real motorcycles on the road, and we are deeply grateful to the customers who placed their faith in us,” said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric.

Oben Electric was founded in August 2020 and operates a 3.5-acre manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with an annual production capacity of 1 lakh units. The company says all critical EV components, including LFP batteries, motors, VCUs, chargers and proprietary software are designed, developed and manufactured in-house.