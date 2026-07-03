Yamaha R2 India Launch Expected in August 2026
- Yamaha R2 India launch expected on August 27
- Expected to be powered by a 200 cc single-cylinder engine
- New Yamaha R2 designed and developed in India
Yamaha India is getting ready to launch its new entry-level sports bike, the new Yamaha YZF-R2. The R2 will essentially introduce a 200 cc, full-faired sports bike, expanding what the company believes will be as successful as the R15, which was first introduced in 2008. A ‘Block your Date’ invitation from Yamaha suggests that the R2 will be launched on August 27, 2026, in Chennai.
Also Read: Yamaha R2 Name Trademarked In India
The R15 has a strong following in India and is still considered as one of the best beginner-friendly sports bikes offering a high-revving engine and sharp dynamics. For reference, the R15 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which puts out 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
Also Read: Yamaha R15 V4 Review
The 200 cc engine of the R2 could be a bored out version of the same unit, offering more performance, yet retaining fuel efficiency and refinement. More details will be known on August 27, 2026 when full specifications and price of the Yamaha R2 will be announced.
Also Read: Yamaha XSR155 New Colour Introduced
Yamaha’s 155 cc models are likely to continue to be offered on sale, including the R15, as well as the MT-15 and the XSR155. Essentially, the new R2 will sit just above the R15 offering a worthy competitor to the likes of the KTM RC 200 as well as the Hero Karizma XMR 210.
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