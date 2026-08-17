E3 Electric Opens First Experience Centre In Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup E3 Electric has opened its first Experience Centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru, marking the start of its retail expansion in India. The 2,500 sq. ft facility, which opened on August 15, brings sales, service and spare parts under one roof.

The new centre will showcase all three variants of E3 Electric’s Trion electric scooter range: the C1, C1x and C2. The company says the facility has been designed to give customers a closer look at its technology, including the E3 command centre, Intelligent IoT Core and Cloud Intelligence, AI Health Scan and Tripsense intelligent cockpit.

Also Read: E3 Trion Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 Lakh

The Experience Centre also features a cafe and family zone, along with activities for children. E3 Electric plans to add Type 7 DC fast-charging facilities at the centre in partnership with Kazam EV Tech.

The Koramangala outlet will serve as a template for the company’s wider dealership strategy. E3 Electric plans to establish around six dealerships across Bengaluru in the coming months, followed by an expansion into Mysuru and other markets in southern India.

The company has set an ambitious target of establishing 100 dealerships across more than 90 markets in India during the current financial year. The expansion will primarily be carried out through dealer partners, with E3 Electric using its first Experience Centre as the benchmark for its customer experience and ownership ecosystem.

E3 Electric currently focuses on AI-enabled electric scooters built around a modular architecture, with connected technologies, predictive diagnostics and battery intelligence forming key parts of its product strategy.