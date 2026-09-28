TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review Report 2: Slow But Smooth
- 110 km of real-world range in Eco mode during gentle riding, with around 90-100km in our usual mixed city use
- 112kg kerb weight, hill hold, cruise control and parking assist make the Orbiter particularly easy to live with
- Battery readings and a malfunctioning charger caused some concerns
Nearly three months have passed since the TVS Orbiter joined our long-term fleet, and living with it for this long has made its strengths and shortcomings much clearer. In our first report, we looked at its design, some of its positives and negatives, and spent time riding it in Eco mode. This time, we switched to City mode, the only other ride mode on offer.
TVS Orbiter: City Mode
Initially, there isn't a huge difference between the two (Eco and City). Twist the throttle, and the Orbiter feels much the same until you cross the 46 kmph mark, which is the top speed in Eco. In City mode, it will continue building speed up to 69 kmph, and it is capable of getting there, although it takes its time.
The acceleration is linear, and there is nothing dramatic about the way the Orbiter gathers speed. That actually makes it quite easy to ride in traffic, where smooth responses are more useful than a sudden burst of acceleration. The problem is that there are times when you want just a little more.
Trying to close a gap, getting past a slower vehicle or finding a way through a busy stretch of traffic can leave you wishing the Orbiter had more punch. It feels particularly sluggish below 25-30 kmph, and this is where the lack of performance is most noticeable.
Also Read: TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range Tested
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Real-World Range
The upside is that the relaxed performance helps the Orbiter when it comes to efficiency. Ride it with a light hand, and it rewards you with a useful amount of range. With the V2 variant's 3.1 kWh battery pack, I managed to achieve 110 km on a full charge in Eco mode while being gentle with the throttle. With the usual mix of ride modes, it provided around 95-105 km of real-world range in daily riding.
That is probably the Orbiter's strongest argument. It isn't trying to be a fast electric scooter; it is trying to get you through the day without letting the shadow of range anxiety appear in your mind. Speaking of which, charging from empty to 80 per cent takes a little over four hours, which is similar to most electric scooters in this segment. Do note that I have been charging it using a regular 16A socket, which was installed when I got to keep the River Indie for a longer period.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Comfort
One thing I mentioned in the first report, and which has become even more apparent after two months, is how well the seat works on every trip, be it short or long. It is flat and gives you plenty of room (845mm seat length) to move around rather than forcing you into one fixed position or making you keep sliding down.
That might not sound particularly important until you've spent an hour or two dealing with traffic. Being able to shift your riding position makes a noticeable difference, especially on longer commutes. The wider seat has also proved comfortable for pillions, with the extra room making it easier for them to settle in during rides.
In fact, one of the bigger surprises during these two months has been just how easy the Orbiter is to ride. My father, in particular, likes it for exactly that reason. There is no unnecessary drama to the way it goes about its business, and that has made me think differently about what a commuter really needs from a two-wheeler.
For someone buying a scooter primarily to get from home to work, the shops or anywhere else around the city, that simplicity can be a genuine advantage.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Handling And Ride
The Orbiter responds quickly to steering inputs and changes direction without much effort. Its slim profile is another advantage in the city, allowing you to filter through traffic without too much trouble.
The 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels suit the scooter well. The larger front wheel helps it deal with rough patches and broken sections of road. The telescopic front fork works reasonably well with the wheels, offering decent control when the road surface gets messy. It isn't the sort of setup that isolates you completely from bad roads, but it does enough to keep the scooter composed.
Braking is handled by drum brakes at both ends with a combined braking System. They get the job done, although a front disc brake, even if on a higher-spec (read more expensive) variant, would have been a useful addition.
The electronic aids have actually been more useful than I initially expected. Hill Hold works nicely, while the cruise control is easy to engage and works without any fuss. The parking assist is another feature that comes in handy when trying to get out of packed spaces.
The Orbiter's 112 kg weight also works in its favour here. It is easy to handle at low speeds and doesn't feel cumbersome when pushing it around, parking or making tight U-turns.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Reliability Issues
The Orbiter did throw up a worrying issue during its stay with us. Even when the scooter was fully charged, the battery percentage on the instrument cluster would occasionally fluctuate wildly, dropping from 98 per cent to 40 per cent with a long beeping sound. This has happened more than once, and there was also a 'Check Light’ warning displayed on the cluster. However, turning the key off and on makes the issue disappear.
Another issue faced was the charger. The charger that came bundled with our scooter also stopped working after around a month. It initially worked without any problems but later stopped responding completely when connected to the scooter. TVS replaced it with a new charger, which has been working normally since.
The replacement was fuss-free, but a charger isn't something you expect to replace so early into ownership. If the same thing happens outside the warranty period (3 years as standard), it could also mean an additional expense for the owner.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Features
The Orbiter isn't overloaded with features, but it gets the basics right. It gets an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity through the SmartXonnect application. The information is presented clearly. The distance-to-empty reading shares space with the trip meters, so you essentially have to toggle through the screens to get the information you want. A dedicated DTE display alongside the battery percentage would have been more convenient.
Cruise control, as mentioned earlier, is easy to use and works well. Hill Hold and parking assist are also features that you quickly start appreciating once you use them regularly.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Practicality
For a city scooter, the Orbiter scores well on everyday practicality. There is a small storage area at the front which easily gets occupied with your phone, while the 34-litre under-seat storage is large enough to accommodate the charger and your daily knick-knacks. However, unlocking the boot required more than just twisting the key. Multiple times, I had to lift the seat to unlock it, which is a bit strange on the mechanism front.
TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review: Verdict
After two months, the Orbiter has become quite easy to sum up. Its biggest strength is also its biggest weakness: it is deliberately unhurried. There have been plenty of occasions when I have wished it had more performance, particularly when riding through quicker-moving city traffic.
The flip side is that the Orbiter is comfortable, light on its feet, practical and easy to ride. More importantly, it has consistently managed around 90- 100 km of real-world city range in our regular use, which makes it genuinely usable as a daily commuter.
Even on flyovers, where the lack of performance becomes more apparent, it manages to maintain momentum and just keeps pace with traffic. For us, that is an important distinction: the performance isn't impressive, but it is still adequate for its intended use.
What has surprised me most is how little effort the Orbiter demands from the rider. It doesn't try to make commuting exciting; instead, it makes it easy. The Orbiter makes the most sense for someone who values ease of use, comfort and range over performance. It would be a particularly sensible choice for a first-time scooter or EV buyer who primarily rides in the city.
But if you expect your electric scooter to deliver the instant acceleration that has become one of the selling points of EVs, the Orbiter may leave you wanting. A little more performance would make an otherwise likeable and easy-going city scooter considerably more compelling.
Tested variant - V2 (Top-spec)
Battery pack - 3.1 kWh
Claimed IDC range - 158 km
Maximum range achieved during test - 110 km (Eco Mode)
Kilometres clocked - 557 km
Ex-showroom price in Bengaluru - Rs 1.15 lakh
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