Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch
- Gets grille-integrated segmented LED DRLs and bonnet-mounted Honda logo
- Expected to gain ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control
- 1.5-litre petrol engine expected to continue
Honda Cars India has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Elevate facelift ahead of its October 6, 2026 launch. The latest teaser unfolds several of the SUV’s exterior changes, including a noticeably revised front end, along with some of the feature additions already hinted at in earlier teasers.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch, Bookings Open
One of the major changes is the redesigned fascia, which now incorporates horizontal, segmented LED DRLs. Honda has also repositioned the logo upfront, and it now sits on the leading edge of the bonnet. Above the grille sits a chrome element that appears to have a contrasting finish, while the SUV shown in the teaser appears to be wearing a new grey exterior shade.
The 360-degree camera setup is also visible. However, several existing design elements seem to have been carried over. The LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels appear unchanged from the current Elevate.
Honda had already shown some of the rear and cabin changes in an earlier teaser. The facelift gets a connected light bar at the rear, along with additional grille elements. Inside, Honda appears to be moving away from the current tan cabin in favour of a lighter interior theme, similar to the recently launched City.
Ambient lighting will also be added across the dashboard and door panels. Honda has not revealed the entire cabin yet, but the facelift is expected to gain considerably more equipment. The expected additions include electric and ventilated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. The seats could also get a new design, accompanied by refreshed trim accents. The carmaker could further update the ADAS package with additional features.
Also Read: Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?
The mechanical package is not expected to change. The Elevate facelift will continue with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters. Power and torque are expected to remain unchanged at 119 bhp and 145 Nm.
The current Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh, ex-showroom. With the additional equipment, the facelift could command a premium over the outgoing model. Bookings are already open for Rs 21,000.
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