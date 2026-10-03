Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?
- It gets a 2.2-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid
- The biggest hurdle could be making buyers feel that it is genuinely more special than Kia's smaller SUVs
- Prices starts at Rs 27.99 lakh ex-showroom
Kia has built a strong reputation in India in a relatively short span of time. From the Seltos to the Sonet and now the Syros, the company has understood what Indian buyers want and, more importantly, how they want it packaged. And their newest offering, the Sorento, arrives at a time when SUVs are more popular than ever, and buyers are increasingly willing to look beyond the usual choices. Globally, the Sorento is one of Kia's most important SUVs and has been a strong seller in several international markets. In India, though, it has a slightly different challenge. It needs to establish itself as a premium three-row SUV while also convincing buyers that it offers something more than simply a larger version of Kia's existing models. Does it manage to do that? Let’s find out.
Exterior:
The Sorento is a large SUV, even if its design doesn't immediately make it look like one. It measures 4,816 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height, with a 2,814 mm wheelbase. It is slightly bigger than the German pair – the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and has a bigger wheelbase than the Fortuner too.
Dimensions aside, its styling is unmistakably Kia. The face, lighting elements and overall design language make it easy to identify as a modern-day Kia. But that familiarity works both ways. It gives the Sorento a cohesive identity with the rest of the Kia range, but it also means the SUV doesn't have the visual drama you might expect from a car positioned higher up the range.
There is, however, a certain European influence to the way it looks. The proportions are neat, the stance is confident and the overall design has a sense of maturity. It looks expensive without trying too hard to look expensive, and that works in its favour.
Interior:
The biggest surprise inside the Sorento is not how good the cabin is, but how familiar it feels. Kia has done an excellent job with its interiors across its range. Spend time in a Seltos or even a Syros and you quickly realise that Kia has figured out how to make a cabin feel modern, well-built and feature-rich without making it complicated. The Sorento follows the same formula.
The dashboard gets a clean, horizontal layout, a large dual-screen setup and a rotary drive selector on the centre console. The materials feel upmarket, the controls are well laid out, and the fit and finish are exactly what you would expect and no less. There is also a neat switchable control panel that lets you use the same set of controls for the air-conditioning or infotainment functions. It is a clever solution, although Kia already offers similar functionality on some of its smaller cars, so it doesn't feel particularly special in the Sorento.
The equipment list is long, as expected. There is also connected technology with live generative AI, designed to make voice interaction feel more conversational rather than simply responding to a fixed list of commands. But the bigger question is what happens when you move to the second and third rows.
Adding captain seats to the second row was a good move as it offers you ample space, comfort and command sitting behind here. It has good space to go all around, and the seats are ventilated and offer good support for long distances. It's further helped by a large sunroof and window area. Being a third row of under 5-m SUV, it might not be cavernous, but it still has decent headroom and just enough space to not feel claustrophobic. Has separate fan speed controller, Type-C ports and space for knick-knacks at the back.
Powertrain and Performance
The Sorento comes with two interesting powertrain choices: a diesel and a strong hybrid. The hybrid uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with electric motor assistance and, importantly, is the version that gets all-wheel drive. That gives the Sorento a rather unusual combination for the Indian market — three rows, a strong-hybrid powertrain and AWD. The Toyota Innova Hycross has already shown that there is a market for electrified three-row family cars, and the Sorento takes that idea a step further with all-wheel drive.
On the move, the hybrid is quiet and smooth, particularly when it can use electric power. It doesn't feel like a compromise either. There is enough performance to make it feel properly usable rather than like a large SUV that has been asked to prioritise efficiency at the expense of everything else. The question is how it will perform with all three rows occupied, passengers on board and luggage filling up the boot.
The diesel, meanwhile, is the more familiar choice. We have seen it in Carnival, and it has plenty of torque, the automatic gearbox keeps things effortless and the Sorento doesn't feel like it is trying too hard. That relaxed character suits a large family SUV particularly well. For buyers who regularly travel long distances, carry passengers and luggage and simply want a powertrain that feels familiar, the diesel makes a lot of sense. It gives the Sorento the effortless character you expect from a big SUV without making the driving experience unnecessarily complicated.
Ride and Handling
The Sorento has a distinctly European approach to its road manners. The ride is on the firmer side, but it isn't uncomfortable. On good roads, the SUV feels taut and composed, while broken surfaces make that firmness more noticeable. But there is an important distinction between a stiff ride and an uncomfortable one. The Sorento doesn't constantly remind you about the road underneath it. It settles down well at speed and remains composed, which becomes more important when you are spending several hours on the highway. It also feels controlled for something of this size. There is no sense that the Sorento is trying to disguise its dimensions, but neither does it feel cumbersome.
Conclusion
The Sorento arrives in India at an interesting time for Kia. The company has already built a strong portfolio, and its smaller SUVs are now very good at doing exactly what buyers expect from them. And that creates the Sorento's biggest problem. The Sorento in itself is fabulous. The cabin is well executed, the space is useful, the feature list is strong and the choice of a diesel or strong hybrid gives buyers two very different ways of approaching a large family SUV. But sit inside a Seltos or even a Syros, and the Sorento doesn't suddenly feel like a completely different Kia. It feels like a bigger, more spacious and more sophisticated version of the same formula.
And perhaps that is the point. The Sorento isn't trying to reinvent Kia. It is trying to take everything the brand has learnt from its smaller cars and stretch it into a larger, more premium package.
The other challenge will be perception. Kia has established itself in India as a mass-market manufacturer, albeit one that has consistently delivered well-engineered and feature-rich cars. The Sorento now has to convince buyers that Kia can also play higher up the SUV ladder.
And that brings us back to the original question. The Sorento is a very good large family SUV. It has the space, technology, comfort and powertrain choices to make a strong case for itself. But the real challenge for Kia will be making buyers feel that they are buying something genuinely more special, rather than simply buying a much bigger Kia. For a brand whose smaller cars have become this good, that is actually quite a nice problem to have.
Pictures by Arvind Salhan
Raised by car magazines and combustion dreams, Bilal Firfiray comes from an engineering background and has turned his passion into an automotive profession long before most people learned the difference between torque and horsepower. After 10 years of experience under his belt, Bilal is an equal part enthusiast, storyteller, and hands-on grease-monkey, as he brings sharp insight, detailed outlook, and real-world perspective to every review. From restoring motorcycles to testing the newest machines on four wheels, Bilal has built a reputation for making cars relatable, exciting, and easy to understand. Whether behind the camera, behind the wheel or behind a keyboard, he never says no to a good drive or a better story.Read all latest news and reviews from Bilal Firfiray →
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Kia
SonetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.41 - 14.27 Lakh
- Kia
CarensEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.02 - 12.88 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 21.82 Lakh
- Kia
CarnivalEx-Showroom Price₹ 59.65 Lakh
- Kia
EV6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65.98 Lakh
- Kia
EV9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.3 Crore
- Kia
Carens ClavisEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.23 - 21.67 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.84 - 25 Lakh
- Kia
SyrosEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.42 - 15.94 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 2.7 - 2.9 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-05
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Oct 3, 20262027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Revealed; Gets Hardware UpgradesThe 2027 Ninja 650 gets a new Showa inverted fork, radial-mount brakes and more torque, along with updated TFT connectivity.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 3, 2026Auto Sales September 2026: Maruti Leads As Kia, Tata, Mahindra Post Strong GrowthMaruti Suzuki led September sales with over 2.36 lakh units, while Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia also posted growth, with Tata recording its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY27.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 2, 2026BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions AnsweredReplacing the G 310 R as BMW's entry-level naked motorcycle is the just-unveiled F 450 R, and here are answers to five pressing questions about it.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 2, 2026Honda Rebel 500 Recalled In India To Address Potential Steering IssueLess than 100 units of the motorcycle manufactured in 2025 that were sold in India are affected by this global recall.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 2, 2026BYD's Denza D9 MPV, Z9 GT Shooting Brake India Debut In November 2026BYD's luxury sub-brand Denza has announced its imminent India entry, and car&bike can confirm two strikingly different models from the Chinese carmaker will arrive in the next few weeks.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 2, 2026Mahindra's 'Electric Origin' SUVs Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark in 18 MonthsMahindra currently sells 3 SUVs under the Electric origin umbrella which include BE 6, XEV 9e and the 3-row XEV 9S1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 1, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New TerritoryYamaha's all-new YZF-R2 brings 200cc performance, lightweight construction and R-series DNA to a new generation of riders, but its true track potential is held back by one crucial component.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber 1.0 Turbo Review: Was It Necessary?With the new RGEP platform, the Triber has received a much-awaited turbocharged petrol engine. It makes more power now, but was it necessary for this seven-seater MPV's fitness to purpose?5 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 26, 2026Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The FutureOn the surface, the new Mahindra Thar OG might look like a facelift, but that is more than meets the eye.7 mins read