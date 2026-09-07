New Kia Sorento Variants Explained

Kia India launched its first strong-hybrid SUV for the Indian market with the all-new Sorento. Set to go up against models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and even the Toyota Fortuner, the Sorento is offered in six trim levels (including option packs), with buyers able to choose between diesel and strong-hybrid powertrains, and the fully loaded models get all-wheel drive as standard.



Also read: 2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh



Here is a look at what you get in each variant:



Kia Sorento HTE



Auto LED headlamps with integrated DRLs

Auto wipers

Dynamic turn signals

Electric-adjustable and folding wing mirrors

Rear wiper & washer

18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

12.3-inch HD touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Keyless entry & go

Wireless phone charging pad

Reverse camera with guide lines

Cruise Control

Front & rear parking sensors

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Dual-zone climate control with vents in 2nd & 3rd rows

10-way electric adjust driver seat

7 airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring

Power windows with one-touch operation (all doors)

Drive modes



Kia Sorento HTE (O)

In addition to HTE



Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

Electric-adjustable front passenger seat

Ventilated front seats



Also read: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seat Diesel SUVs Compared



Kia Sorento HTK

In addition to HTE



LED projector headlamps

LED fog lamps

19-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12-speaker Bose sound system

360-degree cameras

Blind spot monitoring

Side parking sensors

64-colour ambient lighting

Connected car features

Optional Captain seats in second row

Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

Electric-adjustable front passenger seat

Ventilated front seats



Kia Sorento HTK (A)

In addition to HTK

Level 2 ADAS with 21 functions:

Front collision warning and avoidance Lane Keep Assist & Lane Departure Warning Lane Follow Assist Blind spot collision warning Rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance Adaptive cruise control with stop & go



Kia Sorento HTX

In addition to HTK



Digital internal rear-view mirror

Head-up display

Remote smart parking assist

AI voice assistant

10 airbags

Driver seat memory function

Ventilated seats in second row

Winged headrests with captain seats

Boss mode

Front & Rear dash cams

AWD with terrain modes



Also read: Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: All You Need To Know

Kia Sorento HTX (A)

In addition to HTX



Level 2+ ADAS with 29 features:

Front collision warning & avoidance with evasive steering assist Collision avoidance assist - junction, lane change & oncoming Highway driving assist Navigation-based Adaptive cruise control

Select variants of the Sorento get the option for the Black Line package that offers darker-finished cosmetic elements.

The full variant-wise prices are as follows:

Kia Sorento Variant 2.2 Diesel 7-seater 2.2 Diesel 6-seater 1.6 Petrol Hybrid 7-seater 1.6 Petrol Hybrid 6-seater HTE Rs 27.99 lakh --- Rs 29.49 lakh --- HTE(O) Rs 29.49 lakh --- Rs 30.99 lakh --- HTK Rs 32.49 lakh Rs 32.69 lakh Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 34.19 lakh HTK (A) Rs 33.49 lakh Rs 33.69 lakh Rs 34.99 lakh Rs 35.19 lakh HTK (A) Black Line Rs 33.69 lakh Rs 33.89 lakh Rs 35.19 lakh Rs 35.39 lakh HTX AWD Rs 37.49 lakh Rs 37.69 lakh Rs 38.99 lakh Rs 39.19 lakh HTX Black Line AWD Rs 37.69 lakh Rs 37.89 lakh Rs 39.19 lakh Rs 39.39 lakh HTX (A) AWD Rs 38.49 lakh Rs 38.69 lakh Rs 39.99 lakh Rs 40.19 lakh HTX (A) Black Line AWD Rs 38.69 lakh Rs 38.89 lakh Rs 40.19 lakh Rs 40.39 lakh



On the powertrain front, the strong hybrid features a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Kia says that the petrol engine is good for 177 bhp, with the electric motor making 64 bhp. The 2.2 diesel, meanwhile, makes 190 bhp and 442 Nm. The hybrid is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel features an 8-speed DCT unit. Both powertrains are available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations depending on the variant.

All prices ex-showroom