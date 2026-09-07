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New Kia Sorento Variants Explained

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Sep 07, 2026, 02:56 PM
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New Kia Sorento Variants Explained
Highlights
  • Availalbe in six trim levels - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (A), HTX, HTX (A)
  • 1.6 T-GDi strong hybrid or 2.2 diesel engine options
  • Prices start from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India launched its first strong-hybrid SUV for the Indian market with the all-new Sorento. Set to go up against models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and even the Toyota Fortuner, the Sorento is offered in six trim levels (including option packs), with buyers able to choose between diesel and strong-hybrid powertrains, and the fully loaded models get all-wheel drive as standard.

Also read: 2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh

Kia Sorento 7

Here is a look at what you get in each variant:

Kia Sorento HTE

  • Auto LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
  • Auto wipers
  • Dynamic turn signals
  • Electric-adjustable and folding wing mirrors
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • 12.3-inch HD touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Keyless entry & go
  • Wireless phone charging pad
  • Reverse camera with guide lines
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear parking sensors
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • Dual-zone climate control with vents in 2nd & 3rd rows
  • 10-way electric adjust driver seat
  • 7 airbags
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Power windows with one-touch operation (all doors)
  • Drive modes

Kia Sorento HTE (O)

In addition to HTE

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Powered tailgate
  • Electric-adjustable front passenger seat
  • Ventilated front seats

Also read: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seat Diesel SUVs Compared

Kia Sorento 1

Kia Sorento HTK

In addition to HTE

  • LED projector headlamps
  • LED fog lamps
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
  • 12-speaker Bose sound system
  • 360-degree cameras
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Side parking sensors
  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • Connected car features
  • Optional Captain seats in second row
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Powered tailgate
  • Electric-adjustable front passenger seat
  • Ventilated front seats

Kia Sorento HTK (A)

In addition to HTK

  • Level 2 ADAS with 21 functions:
  1. Front collision warning and avoidance
  2. Lane Keep Assist & Lane Departure Warning
  3. Lane Follow Assist
  4. Blind spot collision warning
  5. Rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance
  6. Adaptive cruise control with stop & go

Kia Sorento HTX

In addition to HTK

  • Digital internal rear-view mirror
  • Head-up display
  • Remote smart parking assist
  • AI voice assistant
  • 10 airbags
  • Driver seat memory function
  • Ventilated seats in second row
  • Winged headrests with captain seats
  • Boss mode
  • Front & Rear dash cams
  • AWD with terrain modes
Kia Sorento 3

Also read: Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: All You Need To Know

Kia Sorento HTX (A)

In addition to HTX

  • Level 2+ ADAS with 29 features:
  1. Front collision warning & avoidance with evasive steering assist
  2. Collision avoidance assist - junction, lane change & oncoming
  3. Highway driving assist
  4. Navigation-based Adaptive cruise control

Select variants of the Sorento get the option for the Black Line package that offers darker-finished cosmetic elements.

The full variant-wise prices are as follows:

Kia Sorento Variant2.2 Diesel 7-seater2.2 Diesel 6-seater1.6 Petrol Hybrid 7-seater1.6 Petrol Hybrid 6-seater
HTERs 27.99 lakh---Rs 29.49 lakh---
HTE(O)Rs 29.49 lakh---Rs 30.99 lakh---
HTKRs 32.49 lakhRs 32.69 lakhRs 33.99 lakhRs 34.19 lakh
HTK (A)Rs 33.49 lakhRs 33.69 lakhRs 34.99 lakhRs 35.19 lakh
HTK (A) Black LineRs 33.69 lakhRs 33.89 lakhRs 35.19 lakhRs 35.39 lakh
HTX AWDRs 37.49 lakhRs 37.69 lakhRs 38.99 lakhRs 39.19 lakh
HTX Black Line AWDRs 37.69 lakhRs 37.89 lakhRs 39.19 lakhRs 39.39 lakh
HTX (A) AWDRs 38.49 lakhRs 38.69 lakhRs 39.99 lakhRs 40.19 lakh
HTX (A) Black Line AWDRs 38.69 lakhRs 38.89 lakhRs 40.19 lakhRs 40.39 lakh


On the powertrain front, the strong hybrid features a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Kia says that the petrol engine is good for 177 bhp, with the electric motor making 64 bhp. The 2.2 diesel, meanwhile, makes 190 bhp and 442 Nm. The hybrid is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel features an 8-speed DCT unit. Both powertrains are available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations depending on the variant.

All prices ex-showroom

# Kia Sorento SUV# Kia# Kia Sorento# New Kia Sorento# Kia Sorento variants# Kia Sorento prices# Cars# Cover Story
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