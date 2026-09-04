Kia Sorento: In Pictures

Kia India has launched the Sorento at a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was one of the brand’s most anticipated launches this year and competes directly with the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Sorento brings a host of premium features, with Level 2+ ADAS being one of the key highlights. Let’s take a look at what the SUV offers.

The Sorento measures 4,750 mm in length, 1,850-1,900 mm in width, and 1,800 mm in height. It is also the longest SUV when compared to its rivals.

It features Kia’s global design language, highlighted by the signature Tiger Nose grille, four-ice-cube LED headlamps, and progressive turn indicators. Additionally, it gets roof rails, which add to its rugged and muscular appearance.



Also read: 2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh

The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, which differ from the global-spec model. It also comes equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, along with ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Moving inside, the door panels feature leatherette upholstery along with brushed aluminium door handles. The gloss-black surrounds for the window switches further enhance the cabin’s premium appeal.

The dashboard follows Kia’s contemporary design language, featuring dual 12.3-inch screens housed within a single binnacle. It also gets dual-purpose centre-console controls for infotainment and climate functions, along with gear and drive mode selectors.

The ventilated seat controls are positioned somewhat unconventionally, away from the climate controls and on the upper section of the centre console, which may not be the most ergonomic layout.



For added comfort, the Sorento gets 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with an Ergo Motion driver’s seat and wing-type headrests in the six-seater version. To further enhance second-row comfort, it gets a Boss Mode, which allows the front passenger seat to be electrically adjusted by the second-row passenger.



Under the hood it gets a strong hybrid 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 177 bhp and 64 bhp, respectively, with 265 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 190 bhp and 442 Nm.

The hybrid gets a 6-speed automatic, while the diesel uses an 8-speed DCT. Both are available with FWD and AWD, depending on the variant.

On the variant front, the Sorento is offered in six trim levels - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX and HTX(A).



Take a look at its variant-wise prices: