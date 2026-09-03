Kia Sorento India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Sorento to be offered with diesel and hybrid powertrains
- AWD to be offered in higher variants
- Production has already begun in Anantapur
Kia is set to launch the Sorento in India tomorrow, September 4, 2026. The three-row SUV will sit at the top of the brand's Internal Combustion Range lineup in the Indian market. The Sorento is being built at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where production commenced last month. The Sorento has already opened for bookings, with reservations starting in early August. Here is all that we know about Kia's upcoming flagship SUV ahead of its India launch.
Also Read: Kia Sorento SUV For India Revealed In Official Images; Production Begins Ahead Of Sept 4 Launch
Kia Sorento: Exterior
The India-spec Sorento looks almost identical to the global model, with the most obvious change being on the roof. While the international version gets subtle, flush-fitting roof rails, the India-spec SUV has larger and more prominent units.
Elsewhere, the design remains largely unchanged. It gets T-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked 'ice cube' headlamps and dual-tone alloy wheels. The fog lamps are positioned on either side of the lower air intake.
Also Read: 2027 Kia Sorento Diesel Spied Outside Dealership: What To Expect
Kia Sorento: Interior and features
The Sorento's cabin follows the layout seen on the global model, with twin screens taking up most of the dashboard. It also gets a four-spoke steering wheel and a touch-sensitive panel for the air-conditioning and media controls, similar to the setup used on the Kia Carens Clavis.
Other features include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a memory function for the driver's seat. There is also a digital rear-view mirror, powered tailgate, paddle shifters, 360-degree camera setup and two USB-C ports.
One of the more interesting additions is Kia's new in-car assistant using Live Generative AI. Kia says this will make its global debut in the Sorento and allow for more dynamic, conversational interactions than a conventional voice assistant.
Kia Sorento: Powertrain
Kia has confirmed that the Sorento will be available with a diesel engine in India, alongside a hybrid powertrain. An all-wheel-drive option will also be offered. Kia has not yet revealed the complete India-spec powertrain details ahead of the launch, so engine output, gearbox combinations and other technical specifications are expected to be announced tomorrow.
Kia Sorento: Rivals
The Sorento will sit above the Seltos and the Carnival in Kia's broader line-up and become the company's flagship ICE SUV. In India, it will take on other three-row premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.
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