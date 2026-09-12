New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNA
- 15 kg lighter than the outgoing motorcycle
- New, smoother and more refined engine
- 5-inch colour display with smartphone connectivity and Google Maps
The Pulsar 125 has always been the entry point into Bajaj's premium commuter family, offering the styling and road presence associated with the Pulsar name without stepping into a larger-capacity motorcycle. The latest version builds on that formula with a new engine, revised chassis and subframe, a significant weight reduction and considerably more technology. I recently spent a few hours riding the new Pulsar 125, and the biggest takeaway is that Bajaj hasn't tried to reinvent the motorcycle. Instead, it has made the familiar Pulsar formula lighter, smoother and more modern, while retaining the everyday usability that has been central to its appeal.
Also Read: 2027 Bajaj Pulsar 150 & 125 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 92,990
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Design and Features
Design is subjective, but the Pulsar 125 has evolved rather nicely while retaining the original silhouette. The new graphics and colour options give the motorcycle a fresh appeal, while the well-defined lines and proportions make it look more sculpted than outright muscular. It still has the unmistakable Pulsar identity, but the overall design feels cleaner and more contemporary.
The bigger change is the equipment. The motorcycle gets a new 5-inch colour LCD display that is easy to read even under bright sunlight, with a well-spaced layout. Higher variants get a TFT colour display, while both versions offer Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT-equipped variant goes a step further with Google Maps mirroring, making it a considerably more modern proposition for younger buyers.
The new switchgear, however, doesn't quite match the modernity of the displays. The tactile feel and perceived quality could have been better, although the overall feature package is impressive for a 125 cc motorcycle.
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Ergonomics and Rider Triangle
The Pulsar 125 retains the upright and comfortable riding position typical of the Pulsar family. The seat is well contoured and the cushioning felt supportive during my time with the motorcycle. The upright riding triangle also takes weight off the arms, making the motorcycle easy to live with during daily commutes. It strikes a good balance between the sporty stance expected from a Pulsar and the comfort required from a commuter. This is important because the Pulsar 125 is likely to spend most of its life in city traffic. The relatively relaxed ergonomics mean you don't have to compromise on comfort just to get the sporty Pulsar styling.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Variants Explained
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Powertrain and Cycle Parts
The new engine is one of the more noticeable improvements. Compared to the previous Pulsar 125, the new motor feels smoother and more responsive, while retaining the familiar Pulsar exhaust note. The motor revs cleanly through the range and builds power progressively. The initial pickup is decent for a 125 cc motorcycle, but what stands out more is the refinement. Vibrations are well controlled and the engine feels smooth through most of its rev range, making it well suited to everyday riding.
The cycle parts complement this character well. The telescopic front forks offer good damping over road undulations, while the rear monoshock does a good job of keeping the motorcycle composed.
The result is a pliant and comfortable ride, but one that doesn't feel out of its depth when you carry some pace through corners. The lighter motorcycle also makes changes in direction easier, adding to its overall agility. Braking performance is good for a 125 cc motorcycle, with adequate bite and confidence for both city riding and quicker stretches.
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Ride Experience
The new Pulsar 125 feels like a significantly more refined commuter, but one that hasn't lost the nimble character expected from a Pulsar. The biggest contributor here is the 15 kg reduction in weight compared to the outgoing motorcycle. Combined with the revised chassis, subframe and other components, the new Pulsar feels noticeably lighter on its feet and easy to manoeuvre through traffic.
That lighter character also becomes apparent when the road gets twisty. The motorcycle feels nimble and confidence-inspiring when cornering, while the suspension does a good job of keeping it comfortable over imperfect roads.
Also Read: Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Spied Testing Again
The engine complements this character with its smooth and progressive delivery. It isn't a performance-focused 125 cc motorcycle, but there is enough grunt to keep everyday riding interesting.
Add the comfortable ergonomics, capable suspension and new-age features, and the result is a motorcycle that feels solid, attractive and easy to ride, while being considerably more sophisticated than the traditional commuter.
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing
The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced from Rs. 92,990, going up to Rs. 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Yes, the prices have increased, but the motorcycle also gets a new engine, a 15 kg weight reduction, revised cycle parts and a substantial increase in equipment. The higher variants, in particular, bring features such as the TFT display, smartphone connectivity and Google Maps mirroring into a segment where such technology is still relatively uncommon.
The pricing puts the Pulsar 125 right in the mix with its competition, while the multiple variants allow buyers to choose between the equipment they need and the budget they have.
Bajaj Pulsar 125: Verdict
The new Pulsar 125 is a meaningful evolution of Bajaj's entry-level Pulsar. It retains the familiar styling and road presence, but the lighter construction, smoother engine and improved equipment make it a more complete motorcycle. It should appeal particularly to modern commuter buyers who want something more stylish and feature-rich than a conventional 125 cc motorcycle. For someone looking for good road presence, everyday comfort, refinement and useful technology, the new Pulsar 125 makes a strong case for itself.
At Rs. 92,990-1.04 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, the pricing feels appropriately positioned, while the overall package makes the new Pulsar 125 feel ready for the next generation of commuters.
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