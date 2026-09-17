Kia Carens Clavis Line-Up Expanded With More Accessible Automatic Variants

Kia India has announced expanding the variant range of the Carens Clavis, adding more accessible automatic options to the line-up. Up until now, the lower-level variants of the MPV – HTE (O) and HTE (EX) were offered only with manual gearbox choices. Going forward, both variants of the Carens Clavis will also come with the option of the 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT, paired with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Additionally, the HTE (O) variant, which is just above the entry-level HTE trim, will have the option of the 6-speed automatic with the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Bookings Open

In terms of pricing, the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) with the turbo-petrol DCT setup is priced at Rs. 14.67 lakh, while the diesel automatic version is priced at Rs. 15.82 lakh. On the other hand, the one level higher HTE (EX) variant with the turbo-petrol DCT is priced at Rs. 15.22 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh

Commenting on the new additions, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said, “Automatic transmissions are increasingly becoming an important consideration for Indian customers as they look for greater comfort and convenience in their everyday mobility. With the introduction of new automatic options on the Carens Clavis value trims, we are making this convenience accessible to a wider customer base across both turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains. This expansion reflects our customer-centric approach of continuously listening to evolving needs and offering greater choice without compromising on the premium experience, practicality and technology that customers expect from Kia.”

Also Read: Kia Announces Lifetime Battery Warranty On Carens Clavis EV

The introduction of automatic options also brings in some additional creature comforts compared to the manual models of the aforementioned trims. This includes: Smart Key with Motion Sensor, Push-Button Start, Drive Modes, Electronic Parking Brake and Remote Engine Start.