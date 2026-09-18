2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top 5 Updates

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been updated as part of TVS Motor Company’s festive season upgrades and gets a new top-end variant with new features and colour options. The top variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V is now priced at Rs. 1,49,990 (Ex-showroom) and is offered with four colour options.

Also Read: TVS Apache Range Updated With New Features, Variants Ahead of Festive Season

Preload Adjustable Front USD Fork

The RTR 200 4V now gets preload adjustable upside down front fork, which adds more flexibility to riders to tune the preload according to individual requirements.

TFT Display with Google Maps Mirroring

The Apache RTR 200 4V gets a TFT console, but now, on the top variant, TVS has introduced Google Maps mirroring functionality on the instrument console. This will make navigation easier with proper Google Maps mirroring, instead of the more basic turn-by-turn navigation.

New Type-C Charging Port

The top variant of the RTR 200 4V features a Type-C charging port, which offers faster charging than a conventional USB A-Type charging port.

Panic Brake Alert

The RTR 200 4V now features a panic brake alert which activates under hard braking by flashing the indicators rapidly – which acts as a safety warning to other motorists that emergency braking is being applied.

New Colour Options & Price

The new Apache RTR 200 4V top-end variant is priced at Rs. 1,49,990 (Ex-showroom) and is offered in four colour options:

Sepang Blue with Red Alloy Wheels

Armoury Green

Racing Red

Matte Black

Mechanically, there are no other changes to the Apache RTR 200 4V. It retains the the same 197.7 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine which makes 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.