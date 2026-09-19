MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It Safe
- Offers generous cabin space, excellent rear legroom and a huge boot in five-seat guise
- Delivers progressive performance, easy to drive every day.
- Gets the basics right, but faces tough competition
MG was among the early manufacturers to bring a proper electric SUV to India with the ZS EV. At the time, the idea of an electric SUV was still relatively new, and the ZS EV felt like a car that was ahead of its time. Things are very different today. The EV market has grown, buyers have become more aware, and there are now plenty of electric SUVs fighting for your attention.
And in these tough times, MG makes a comeback with the Hector Tomahawk EV. There’s also a plug-in hybrid derivative, but it is the EV that we drove in and around Kochi. And after spending time with it, there are two ways of looking at this SUV. First, as an all-new electric car from MG. And second, as an all-new electric SUV competing in an increasingly crowded segment.
Exterior and Styling
The Hector Tomahawk EV has a very different character from the dramatic-looking electric SUVs we have seen recently. It is boxy, upright and full of straight lines. It is large and tall but somehow feels like the original Hector went through a rather successful weight-loss programme. There is very little visual drama here. Instead, MG has gone for a clean and mature design. It doesn't scream for attention, yet there is enough size and road presence to make it feel like a proper SUV.
Against the Mahindra XEV 9S, the Tomahawk has a wheelbase that is almost 48mm longer. It is also slightly taller and has a little more ground clearance, making it the tallest SUV in its segment. However, the Mahindra's wider stance gives it more visual presence. The Clavis EV is wider as well, by around 22mm. There is also an important difference in the way these SUVs look. The MPV7 and Clavis EV have a more MPV-like silhouette, while the Tomahawk retains a traditional SUV shape.
It doesn't have the theatrics of the electric Mahindras, but that may actually work in its favour for buyers looking for something more understated.
Interior and Space
Step inside and the first thing that grabs your attention is the enormous 15.5-inch touchscreen. Almost every major function is integrated into this screen. MG has never been shy about large displays, and the Hector's earlier versions proved that buyers do like the idea. And the similarly large screen in the Windsor works in its favour too, so it shouldn’t be a bother here in the Tomahawk either. However, the driver's display is borrowed from the Windsor, and that feels like a missed opportunity. At this price point, the Tomahawk deserved a more sophisticated driver's display, particularly when some of its rivals offer much more impressive digital interfaces.
The front seats are comfortable and offer a good range of adjustment. Visibility is another strong point, thanks largely to the upright, boxy design. Build quality is also impressive and feels competitive with the best cars in this price range. The biggest problem is ergonomics. With so many functions moved into the touchscreen, simple operations can require more attention than they should. It is fine when you're parked but operating several functions while driving can become unnecessarily complicated.
MG offers the Tomahawk in both five- and seven-seat configurations, although the five-seater is restricted to the range-topping version. The second row is where this SUV makes a strong case for itself. There is loads of legroom, and the backrest reclines to almost 45 degrees. That is enough to make long journeys genuinely comfortable. The under-thigh support is also less of an issue because there is simply so much space to stretch your legs. I am 5'5", and headroom was more than adequate. I also saw a six-footer sit comfortably in the second row, so taller passengers should have little to complain about in that department.
Shoulder room, however, is another story. Three adults can technically sit here, but it would be a tight fit. A captain-seat version would make a lot of sense for this SUV. The five-seater's boot is particularly impressive. There is plenty of room for luggage, making it well suited to family road trips. In the seven-seater, however, once the third row is in use, boot space becomes limited.
Performance and Driving
The Tomahawk EV gets a 59kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 517km. Its single electric motor produces around 200bhp and a little over 300Nm, and it supports DC fast charging up to 90kW. On paper, these numbers don't look particularly impressive anymore. The electric SUV segment has moved quickly, and rivals now offer larger batteries, more power, and faster charging.
Get behind the wheel, and the first thing you notice is its size. It feels substantial without being intimidating. We drove it through the tight and twisty roads around Athirapally, and the Tomahawk handled them without feeling like a handful. The steering is responsive, and the upright seating position gives you a good view of what is happening around the car. That visibility is one of the Tomahawk's biggest strengths. You always have a good sense of where the car's corners are, which is particularly useful on tight urban roads.
I also like the way the power is delivered. The Tomahawk isn't particularly quick, but it isn't slow either. Instead, the acceleration is progressive and smooth. There is no sudden surge or abrupt response, and that makes it very easy to drive.
It reminded me of the way some Honda cars behave over the years. You simply get in, drive and don't have to think too much about what the car is doing. For a daily-use SUV, that is a very good quality to have.
The suspension, however, isn't quite as comfortable as the standard Hector. On smooth roads, it works well, but once the surface gets rough, the rebound can feel a little harsh. This is particularly noticeable because the regular Hector has traditionally been known for its soft and comfortable ride.
In terms of driving character, the Tomahawk sits somewhere between the different personalities offered by its rivals. It feels more driver-friendly than the Harrier EV, while the XEV 9S has a very different ride character. The Clavis EV feels more focused on family comfort, while the Tomahawk's road manners are closer to what you get from the Creta Electric.
As for the range, we did drive around 150 km using around 30 per cent of the SoC, giving us an estimated, indicated range of around 440- 460 km. But we will have to wait a bit longer to test its real-world range.
Verdict
MG knows electric cars. The ZS EV was one of the cars that helped establish the electric SUV conversation in India, at a time when there weren't many alternatives. But the market has changed considerably since then. The Tomahawk arrives in a much more competitive environment. Buyers are also more informed about battery capacity, range, charging speeds, performance and technology.
The Tomahawk itself gets plenty right. It has the space, a comfortable and mature driving experience, good visibility, a strong sense of quality and enough range for everyday use and longer journeys. Its pricing also puts it in the middle of a segment where buyers have plenty of choices.
The problem is that being merely decent is no longer enough.
The ZS EV once felt like MG was more of a market directive. The Tomahawk feels more like MG is making sure it is still present and is still relevant. They have played it safe, capitalising on the learnings from the Windsor EV. And there is nothing inherently wrong with that approach. The Windsor proved that a sensible, well-rounded product can find plenty of buyers. The Hector Tomahawk EV follows much the same philosophy, so why wouldn't it find a similar faith?
Pictures by Arvind Salhan and Vaibhav Dhanawade
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