Bajaj Pulsar 125-160 cc Range To Be Updated

Bajaj Auto is planning to upgrade its Pulsar motorcycle range across the 125-160 cc segments even as the company posted record first quarter performance. Bajaj Auto’s consolidated net profit rose 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs. 3,225.63 crore in Q1FY2027, while revenue increased 65 per cent year-on-year to Rs.21,688.8 crore. Overall, the company reported a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in total vehicle sales to a record 14.4 lakh units during Q1FY2027.

Rakesh Sharma, Joint MD, Bajaj Auto, said that domestic motorcycle revenue recorded double-digit growth, aided by the sports motorcycle segment, where retail sales grew 1.5 times as fast as the rest of the industry. Sales of the Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar brands increased by double digits, while the overall sports segment grew nearly 50 per cent. Going forward, Bajaj Auto is planning further upgrades across the 125-160 cc Pulsar range, he said.



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“Beginning in November last year, we undertook a portfolio makeover because several products that had served us well and driven market-share expansion after Covid had begun to show end-of-cycle fatigue,” Sharma said. He added that 10 “substantially new motorcycles” in the 125 cc and 160 cc Pulsar segments will be introduced over the next six weeks, completing the portfolio makeover.

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“By the festive season in October, we should have a completely new and upgraded portfolio. Part of it is already in the market, while the remaining products will begin rolling out from August,” Sharma said.

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The KTM and Triumph brands continued their strong growth trajectory, with domestic revenue growing 60 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. Bajaj Auto attributed the performance to strong demand for the 350 cc motorcycle range across both brands and the launch of the new Triumph Tracker 400. The company also expanded its KTM-Triumph dealership network to more than 90 towns, strengthening its premium motorcycle presence across India.