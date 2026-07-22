Range Rover GT Debuts As All-Electric Fastback Ahead Of World Premiere

First official pictures of the latest addition to the Range Rover family have surfaced, giving us our first look at the all-new Range Rover GT. The fifth member of the Range Rover lineup – after the standard Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar -- is JLR's take on a coupe-SUV, and is dubbed the ‘most technologically advanced’ Range Rover till date. For now, JLR has only revealed images of the camouflaged prototype, but with a clear look at the all-new SUV's interior, ahead of the model's full debut later in 2026.

Range Rover GT: Exterior

Despite having what appears to be the familiar (and imposing) Range Rover front-end, the GT's appearance is almost certain to polarise opinion.

In profile, the GT is far removed from the boxy silhouette of the regular Range Rover; it appears low-slung, with a fastback-type rear section. The roof slopes downwards like every other coupe-SUV, but the dip is not quite as sharp, with the roof tapering off only gently towards the tail.

Range Rover GT: Interior

The Range Rover GT's interior is also completely new for the Range Rover family. It's minimal, with a compact digital driver's display and a large touchscreen infotainment system, which houses almost all vital vehicle controls. The dashboard is completely devoid of physical buttons, and even the two-spoke steering wheel appears to house touch controls. The drive mode selector is placed behind the steering wheel on the right, and inner door handles have been replaced by a small release switch.

A woven textile wraps around the dash, which also houses a single, concealed full-width airconditioning vent. The Range Rover GT has a fixed glass roof that stretches all the way back to the rear seatbacks, and the SUV appears to have integrated touch controls for the rear seat passengers as well.

Range Rover GT: Platform and powertrains

The Range Rover GT will be revealed first as a battery electric vehicle, but don't mistake this for a smaller version of the soon-to-be-unveiled Range Rover EV. While the full-size electric SUV is built on the MLA platform, the Range Rover GT is built on the EMA architecture, the first electric Range Rover to emerge on this platform.

No technical specifications have been shared as yet, but we expect it to pack a dual-motor setup, and a large battery that will provide a range in excess of 500 kilometres. Later, JLR will also roll out a hybrid powertrain for the Range Rover GT, but no timeframe has been provided for the same.

For now, final road tests are being completed, before production of the Range Rover GT begins at the JLR plant in Halewood, United Kingdom, ahead of its full reveal in the coming months.