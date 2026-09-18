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New TVS Ronin: What’s New And What’s Still Missing

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Sep 18, 2026, 10:21 AM
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New TVS Ronin: What’s New And What’s Still Missing
Highlights
  • The new Ronin gets a Base+ variant with dual-channel ABS, while the Mid and Top variants gain additional equipment.
  • The top-spec motorcycle now gets traction control, while the Mid gets connected features and Type-C charging.
  • The Ronin continues with the same 225.9cc engine and chassis, leaving scope for more substantial upgrades in the future.

The TVS Ronin has always occupied an interesting space in TVS Motor Company's line-up. Rather than being a conventional retro motorcycle, it combines a relaxed riding position and distinctive styling with modern equipment and a 225.9cc oil-cooled engine. For the 2026 festive season, TVS has given the motorcycle a feature update rather than a major mechanical overhaul.

1. New Base+ variant

TVS Ronin Basevariant
  • TVS has introduced a new Base+ variant priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • It gets dual-channel ABS, making the entry-level Ronin safer than the earlier base version.

It also gets a fresh livery and is offered in Sunlit Yellow and Desert Mirage

2. Connected features for the Mid variant

Also Read: TVS Ronin Gets New Variant And Feature Updates

TVS Ronin instrument
  • The Ronin Mid now gets a connected instrument cluster.
  • It also gets a Type-C charging port, adding more convenience for riders using smartphones on the move.

The Mid variant is priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Traction control for the Top variant

TVS Ronin TC
  • The biggest functional upgrade comes on the top-spec Ronin, which now gets a Traction Control System (TCS).

This adds another layer of electronic rider assistance, particularly useful when grip levels are compromised.

4. Premium seat

TVS Ronin Seat
  • The top variant also gets a premium seat, aimed at improving the motorcycle's comfort and ownership experience.

A Type-C charging port is also included on this variant.

5. New colours

TVS Ronin colour

The updated range gets fresh colour choices across the variants, giving TVS an opportunity to refresh the Ronin visually for the festive season.

What TVS Could Have Added

1. Adjustable suspension

TVS Ronin Suspension

This would have been a particularly interesting upgrade for the top-spec Ronin. The motorcycle has a USD fork, but adjustable suspension would have allowed riders to tune the setup according to riding conditions and load. Interestingly, TVS has added adjustable USD suspension to the Apache RTR 200 4V as part of the same festive update, so the technology is already present within its portfolio.

2. A TFT display

TVS Ronin TFT

The connected cluster is a useful addition, but a proper colour TFT display like in the Apache could have given the Ronin a more premium feel. This could also have provided more scope for navigation, ride information and smartphone integration.

3. Cruise control

TVS Ronin no Cruise

Given the Ronin's relaxed riding position and positioning as a versatile motorcycle, cruise control could have made it more attractive for riders who regularly undertake longer highway journeys. TVS already offers cruise control on its Apache 310 family, so this could have been a logical technology to filter down.

# TVS Motor Co# TVS bikes# TVS Ronin# New Launches# New Motorcycles# bike# Bikes
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