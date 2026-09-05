2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the 2026 Baleno facelift, which gets a new petrol engine. The new Baleno gets a 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the four-cylinder K-Series unit found on the outgoing model. This engine is shared with the Swift and Dzire as well in the carmaker's India lineup.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Fuel Efficiency Figures And Powertrain

Powertrain Gearbox Claimed Fuel efficiency Clamed improvements over predecessor 1.2 litre Petrol 5-speed MT 23.80kmpl 6.4% 1.2 litre Petrol AMT (AGS) 24.77kmpl 7.9% 1.2 litre Petrol-CNG 5-speed MT 33.61km/kg 9.8%

The petrol-manual is claimed to return 23.80 kpl, while the AMT returns 24.77 kpl. According to the carmaker, that’s 6.4 per cent and 7.9 per cent better, respectively, than the outgoing Baleno. The CNG version, meanwhile, returns 33.61 km/kg with the manual gearbox, a 9.8 per cent improvement. For context, the same Z-Series petrol engine delivers up to 25.75 kpl in the Swift and 25.71 kpl in the Dzire, both with their AMT variants.

The petrol engine on the 2026 Baleno churns out 81 bhp and 112 Nm, while the CNG version develops 69 bhp and 102 Nm. The engine is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT on the petrol version, while the CNG is offered with a manual gearbox.

Moreover, Maruti says the engine has been tuned for improved low-end torque.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: All That Is New

The Baleno facelift gets a noticeably different front end, centred around a new larger grille that now houses the radar sensor for its new ADAS system. The Suzuki badge has moved from the grille to the bonnet line, while the bumper has been redesigned around the larger grille. The fog lamp housings also get a new design.

Otherwise, the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps and three-block DRLs have been carried over from the outgoing model, as have the tail-lights.

The cabin remains familiar, but the facelift brings a longer list of equipment. Familiar features for Maruti Suzuki include a head-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, higher on the variants ladder, it gets a cooled wireless charging pad, a Clarion-branded audio system and ventilated front seats. The ventilated front seats are a segment-first feature.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: In Pictures

What’s also segment-first is the addition of a Level 2 ADAS suite. It brings features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and high-beam assist. With this, the Baleno becomes only the second Maruti Suzuki model to get Level 2 ADAS after the Victoris.

The 2026 Baleno facelift is priced from Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in familiar trim levels including: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O). Two accessory packages are being offered as optional extras from the beginning, including Elegrande Collection and Novo-Spirit Collection.