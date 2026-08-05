Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In August 2026: From The New Bajaj Pulsar To Yamaha R2

If you are in the market for a two-wheeler in August, get ready to literally run out of options. August is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of 2026 for the Indian two-wheeler market. Manufacturers are preparing to introduce everything from an all-new commuter motorcycle and a compact supersport to an affordable family electric scooter. Here's a look at the biggest launches expected over the coming weeks.

New-Generation Bajaj Pulsar

Also read: New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Leaked Ahead Of August 12 Launch



Leading the charge is Bajaj Auto, which is celebrating 25 years of the Pulsar brand with the launch of an all-new generation motorcycle on August 12. Dealer leaks and official teasers suggest the first model will be the new Pulsar 125, featuring an all-new chassis, revised styling, a monoshock rear suspension, fresh LCD instrumentation and updated cycle parts. Mechanical upgrades are also expected, although Bajaj has kept the finer details under wraps.

Also read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spotted on Test



Alongside the new Pulsar 125, Bajaj is also expected to introduce the updated Pulsar N160. Spy shots indicate a redesigned LED headlamp with a new DRL signature, while the feature list is likely to grow with a colour LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The 164.82cc engine could also receive a four-valve head, promising improved performance over the current motorcycle.

Yamaha R2

This one is our favourite. Yamaha is finally expected to expand its supersport lineup in India with the launch of the R2. Positioned between the R15 and larger capacity models, the motorcycle is likely to use a 250cc parallel-twin engine producing around 35bhp. While Yamaha is yet to officially confirm specifications, the R2 is expected to offer a premium package with aggressive styling, a sporty riding position and features like USD forks, LED lighting and a TFT display. Pricing is expected to fall between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather EL Family Scooter

Also read: Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29



Since the EV scooter market is booming, Ather Energy is preparing to enter the affordable electric scooter space with its all-new EL platform. Unlike the sporty Rizta and 450 series, the EL has been designed as a practical family scooter that will prioritise comfort, storage space and value. The new model is expected to debut towards the end of the month and could be priced from around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom), making it the brand's most accessible offering yet.

E3 Trion

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: River Indie Rival Incoming? E3 Trion Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of August 6 Debut



Another EV scooter on the horizon is the E3 Trion, which is expected to arrive this month. While details remain scarce, it is likely to target buyers looking for an affordable urban commuter with practical range and modern connected features. More information is expected closer to its official launch.

Abhishek Nigam