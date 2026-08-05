Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In August 2026: From The New Bajaj Pulsar To Yamaha R2
- Not one but we can expect two Pulsars
- Budget EV scooters expected from E3 and Ather
- Yamaha finally set to bring in the R2
If you are in the market for a two-wheeler in August, get ready to literally run out of options. August is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of 2026 for the Indian two-wheeler market. Manufacturers are preparing to introduce everything from an all-new commuter motorcycle and a compact supersport to an affordable family electric scooter. Here's a look at the biggest launches expected over the coming weeks.
New-Generation Bajaj Pulsar
Also read: New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Leaked Ahead Of August 12 Launch
Leading the charge is Bajaj Auto, which is celebrating 25 years of the Pulsar brand with the launch of an all-new generation motorcycle on August 12. Dealer leaks and official teasers suggest the first model will be the new Pulsar 125, featuring an all-new chassis, revised styling, a monoshock rear suspension, fresh LCD instrumentation and updated cycle parts. Mechanical upgrades are also expected, although Bajaj has kept the finer details under wraps.
Also read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spotted on Test
Alongside the new Pulsar 125, Bajaj is also expected to introduce the updated Pulsar N160. Spy shots indicate a redesigned LED headlamp with a new DRL signature, while the feature list is likely to grow with a colour LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The 164.82cc engine could also receive a four-valve head, promising improved performance over the current motorcycle.
Yamaha R2
This one is our favourite. Yamaha is finally expected to expand its supersport lineup in India with the launch of the R2. Positioned between the R15 and larger capacity models, the motorcycle is likely to use a 250cc parallel-twin engine producing around 35bhp. While Yamaha is yet to officially confirm specifications, the R2 is expected to offer a premium package with aggressive styling, a sporty riding position and features like USD forks, LED lighting and a TFT display. Pricing is expected to fall between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ather EL Family Scooter
Also read: Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29
Since the EV scooter market is booming, Ather Energy is preparing to enter the affordable electric scooter space with its all-new EL platform. Unlike the sporty Rizta and 450 series, the EL has been designed as a practical family scooter that will prioritise comfort, storage space and value. The new model is expected to debut towards the end of the month and could be priced from around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom), making it the brand's most accessible offering yet.
E3 Trion
Also read: EXCLUSIVE: River Indie Rival Incoming? E3 Trion Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of August 6 Debut
Another EV scooter on the horizon is the E3 Trion, which is expected to arrive this month. While details remain scarce, it is likely to target buyers looking for an affordable urban commuter with practical range and modern connected features. More information is expected closer to its official launch.
Abhishek Nigam
Related News
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra New Scorpio NExpected Price₹ 17 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-07
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 5, 2026MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26The SUV is globally sold as the Wuling Starlight 560, and in some markets as the Eksion, but in India it will be called the MG Hector Hawk.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Aug 5, 20262027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & MoreScorpio-N receives minor cosmetic updates along with new features on top trim levels.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Aug 5, 2026Kia Sorento India Launch on September 4It will be Kia’s first hybrid car in India and is likely to be offered with a diesel powertrain as well.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Aug 5, 2026Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In August 2026: From The New Bajaj Pulsar To Yamaha R2August 2026 will see a barrage of launches with manufacturers bringing in everything from supersports to budget EV scooters.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Aug 4, 2026India Proposes Mandatory V2V Tech On All New Vehicles From October 2028The 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been earmarked for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Aug 4, 2026Govt Moves To Regulate Two-Wheeler Road AmbulancesThe Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed new rules for two-wheeled ambulances, including safety checks, operating limits and more.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Aug 1, 2026Toyota Hilux Review: The InvincibleMarking it as the ninth generation, the Hilux comes with a major cosmetic overhaul. But is it still relevant enough for the current times or is it getting too long in the tooth?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 30, 2026Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?The Kia Syros EV comes into the game with a modern design, spacious cabin, strong performance, decent range and an aggressive pricing. But could it become the new benchmark under Rs 20 lakh?5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Jul 29, 2026Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ PHEV First Drive Review: Just What The Doctor OrderedThere are luxury cars and there are high-performance cars. But what if you want both for the price of one? Mercedes-Benz has a recommendation that promises to tread a fine line between the two – the second generation E53 with a twist.7 mins read