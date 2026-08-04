Govt Moves To Regulate Two-Wheeler Road Ambulances

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has released a draft notification that could bring two-wheeled road ambulances under a formal regulatory framework. The MoRTH proposes to make changes to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to include two-wheeled ambulances as a distinct vehicle category. The proposed framework is expected to bring greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances.

Currently, two-wheeled ambulances are not included in the rules and there are no national requirements governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration and fitness inspection.

Two-wheeled road ambulances can support rapid emergency response, last mile access to medical care in rural and remote areas, as well as in hilly terrain. Two-wheled road ambulances can also access narrow lanes in the crowded urban environment. The draft proposals seek to support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances may encounter mobility or access constraints.