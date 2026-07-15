Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29

One of the most eagerly anticipated two-wheeler launches of the year is the Ather EL01, which was previewed as a concept in 2025. We can now confirm Ather will unveil the production-spec EL01 electric scooter at its upcoming Ather Community Day event, which will be held on August 29. This will be Ather's third model line, and perhaps its most crucial yet, given that this will be the most affordable Ather to date.

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Production EL01 To Headline Community Day Unveils

In a statement, Ather Energy announced the theme for the 2026 Community Day is 'A new dawn of magic', and confirmed the production EL01 will be unveiled alongside a 'range of innovations across technology, charging' and new ownership options.

This is in line with what the 2025 edition of Ather Community Day had to offer. Last year, along with the reveal of the new EL platform and EL01 concept, Ather had pulled the wraps off new features for its existing scooters, new fast-charging tech and the radical 'Redux' concept.

Also read: Ather 450X Overtones Series Launched; Gets Faster Charging & New Colours



Ather EL01: What we know so far

Unlike the 450 series and the Rizta, which make extensive use of aluminium in their construction, the Ather EL01 will switch to a full steel unibody architecture. Ather has previously suggested the EL01's weight increase will be negligible over its current scooters, despite going from aluminium to steel.

The EL01 will be the first Ather scooter to employ a 14-inch front wheel, but the rear is expected to be a 12-inch wheel. Spy shots of the test mule suggest the design and styling will largely mirror that of the concept, with a subtle 'smiling' LED daytime running light on the apron.

Suspension duties will be handled by a telescopic fork and a single rear shock absorber like on the Rizta, but on the EL01, the rear shock has been moved closer to the tail to liberate more suspension travel.

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450X Long Term Review

The EL01 will have an integrated onboard charger to avoid a portable charger eating into storage space. However, total space under the seat will be less than what the Rizta offers, which will be one key differentiator between the two scooters that will be sold side-by-side in Ather showrooms.

The EL01 is expected to be offered with batteries ranging from 2 kWh to 4 kWh, but the platform can accept a battery as big as 5 kWh, Ather has previously confirmed. The EL01 will also be equipped with a direct-drive motor, just like on the Bajaj Chetak 35.

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To be manufactured at Ather's brand new facility in Maharashtra, the Ather EL01 will slot in below the Rizta in the company's scooter lineup. It won't be entirely surprising to see the base EL01 duck the Rs 1 lakh mark, as part of an introductory offer, with the top-spec variant priced at Rs 1.25 lakh.

Spy image source: God-speed_