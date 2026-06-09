Ather Rolls Out Voice Command Functionality For Its Electric Scooters
- Available on Gen 3 and newer Ather scooters
- Can be used for navigation, calls, media and vehicle settings
- Works through Bluetooth headsets and Ather Halo smart helmets
Ather Energy has completed the rollout of its 'Voice on Ather' feature for customers using Gen 3 and newer scooters, CEO Tarun Mehta confirmed through a social media post. The functionality was first showcased during Ather Community Day 2025 as part of the company's AtherStack 7 software platform and is now available to eligible users across the country.
The feature allows riders to control various scooter functions using natural-language voice commands via a connected Bluetooth headset or Ather's Halo smart helmet. According to Ather, the system uses large language models (LLMs) and natural language processing to interpret spoken commands, reducing the need to interact with the touchscreen while riding.
Voice commands can be used for navigation, vehicle settings, calling contacts and media controls. Riders can issue commands such as "Navigate home", "Take me to the desired location", or "How far is the nearest charger?" to access navigation functions. Vehicle settings can also be adjusted through voice prompts, including screen brightness, traction control modes and Magic Twist regen levels.
Also Read: Ather Rizta Sales Cross 3 Lakh Unit Milestone
The functionality extends to calling contacts stored on a connected smartphone and controlling media playback, allowing users to skip tracks, pause music or perform other basic audio functions without taking their hands off the handlebar.
Ather says the feature has been designed with usability in mind, particularly in situations where interacting with a touchscreen may be inconvenient or distracting. The company believes voice-based interaction can become a more natural way of controlling connected vehicle functions while on the fly.
Also Read: Ather EL01 Electric Scooter Spied On Test: Most Affordable Ather Coming In 2026
The rollout applies to the Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z equipped with Gen 3 hardware or newer. However, the feature is not available on the 450S or Rizta S.
Tarun Mehta also revealed that the next phase of development will move beyond one-way voice commands, allowing the scooter to proactively communicate with riders. This could see the system offering alerts, recommendations and feedback based on riding conditions and vehicle status.
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