Honda XR 300L, XR 300 Rally Unveiled In India

Giving us a first look at its upcoming dual-sport motorcycles, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has pulled the covers off the India-made XR 300L and XR 300 Rally. While the company is yet to reveal complete specifications, it has confirmed that both bikes will reach Indian showrooms before the end of FY2027.

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Although the duo share the same platform, the two motorcycles have been developed with different purposes. Honda says the XR 300L is intended to strike a balance between commuting and trail rides, while the XR 300 Rally is designed for riders who spend more time touring.

Honda XR 300L

The XR 300L packs a 293.5 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an oil cooler. Honda says the motorcycle has been developed to remain accessible to new off-road riders, with an emphasis on low weight and easy handling. It comes equipped with long-travel suspension, a Pro-Link rear monoshock, switchable dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

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Honda XR 300 Rally

The XR 300 Rally takes the same mechanical package and adds equipment better suited to longer rides. Honda says the bike draws inspiration from its Dakar Rally machines, with rally-style bodywork offering better wind protection and touring comfort. It also gets Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity feature.

Engine and hardware

The two motorcycles share the same 293.5 cc engine, although Honda has not revealed its output yet. Both bikes are equipped with front and rear disc brakes, switchable dual-channel ABS and long-travel suspension.

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Launch timeline

Honda hasn't announced prices yet, but it has confirmed that the XR 300L and XR 300 Rally will go on sale in India before the end of FY2027. With these two motorcycles, the company is throwing its dice against models such as the Hero XPulse 210, KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Yezdi Adventure.