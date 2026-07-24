Honda Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 Unveiled; Both To Be Locally Manufactured

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the expansion of its premium two-wheeler portfolio by unveiling the Honda Rebel 300 for the Indian market. The motorcycle brings Honda's minimalist bobber-inspired cruiser styling to the Indian market and will be locally manufactured to keep prices competitive once announced. Positioned as an accessible premium cruiser, the Rebel 300 is targeted to take on the popular models in the mid-capacity retro motorcycle segment. While there is no communication of the price yet, Honda has communicated that the prices will be announced before FY2027.

The Rebel 300 stays true to its international design language with a low-slung, stripped-back bobber silhouette. Up front sits a circular LED headlamp housed in a black casing, while the sculpted fuel tank, blacked-out engine, chopped fenders and chunky tyres lend the motorcycle a muscular stance. The side profile is dominated by its low seat and minimalist tail section, giving the Rebel a clean, uncluttered appearance.

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Honda has also equipped the motorcycle with 16-inch black alloy wheels, a stubby upswept exhaust, wide handlebars and a low rider seat. The overall styling combines classic cruiser proportions with modern proportions, making the Rebel 300 stand out. Built around a tubular steel frame, it is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks up front and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 296 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. It features a low 690 mm seat height, an 11.2-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 191 kg kerb.

Powering the Honda Rebel 300 is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and benefits from Honda's assist-and-slipper clutch, offering a combination of smooth city performance and relaxed highway cruising. The motorcycle will be offered in two variants, standard and E-clutch.

In terms of competition, the Honda Rebel 300 will compete against the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Jawa 42.

Additionally, Honda also showcased the locally manufactured version of the Rebel 500. Previously offered as a CBU model, it carried a premium price tag which deterred buyers from considering it. Like the Rebel 300, the 500 will also be offered in two variants, standard and E-clutch. While prices are yet to be announced, expect it to be considerably lesser with the locally manufacturing route.