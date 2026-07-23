Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

The Kia Syros EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The much-anticipated electric subcompact SUV will be offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The former is offered with three variants – HTK, HTK+ and HTX and tops out at Rs. 16 lakh. The bigger battery is offered with four trims - HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER and X-Line, and this range starts from Rs. 17 lakh, going up to Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia Syros EV: Battery, Range & Performance

The new Kia Syros EV, with the Extended Range 51.4 kWh battery, can offer a maximum range of 526 km (ARAI) on a single charge. At the same time, the variants with the smaller 42 kWh battery come with a claimed ARAI range of 443 km on a single charge. The car will also support DC fast charging up to 100 kW, with a best-in-segment charge time of 10-80% in 39 minutes.

Also Read: New Kia Syros EV Variants Explained

The Syros EV is built on the reinforced K1 platform, and it uses Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries. Irrespective of the battery you choose, you will get a single-battery setup attached to the front axle, producing 169 bhp.

Kia has also equipped the new electric SUV with Paddle Shifters for Regenerative Braking with Auto Mode and i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load (Internal), Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS), a Battery Heating System and Shift-by-Wire - Column-Type.

Kia Syros: Design & Styling

Visually, the Kia Syros EV remains largely identical to the regular Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of the SUV. The front bumper is slightly different due to the addition of LED foglights, and you get the charging port above the left front wheel. However, apart from that, the rest of the exterior visually looks unchanged.

You get Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Standard front LED Fog Lamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators along with Kia’s Signature Digital Tiger Face. At the rear, you get Star Map LED taillamps, first-in-segment Auto Streamline Door Handles and R17 - 43.66 cm (17-inch) Crystal Cut Dual-Tone Aero Alloy Wheels (with a 16-inch wheel option), further adding to Syros EV’s modern appearance. The rear comes with Star Map connected LED tail lamps, first-in-segment auto pop-out door handles, and 17-inch Crystal Cut Dual-Tone Aero Alloy Wheels.

The Syros EV comes in nine exterior colours — Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, and, exclusively for X-Line ER, Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl — and three interior themes: Cloud Blue & Grey, Onyx Black & Off-White, and the exclusive Onyx Black & Hunter Green.

Also Read: Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM Range

Kia Syros: Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin layout too is very similar to the standard Syros; however, here you get a different colour palette, and a few EV-specific changes. For instance, you get the same triple screen set-up with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch driver display and 5-inch climate control display. On the other hand, you get a new steering wheel taken from the new Seltos.

You also get Kia Connect 2.0 with 95+ connected car features, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Harman Kardon premium 8-speaker sound system. Kia also offers a wireless phone charger, front and rear ventilated seats, a powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof.

The new Syros EV will also come with a Smart Dashcam with dual camera, rear door sunshade curtains, multiple USB Type-C ports including a new 100W front USB-C charger, and a 16-litre frunk with cover.

Kia Syros EV: Safety Features

The Syros EV’s standard list of features includes six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Rear Occupant Alert and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold.

Kia is also offering Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous functions with the Syros EV, which was removed from the regular version sometime back. These features include – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist. It also features a 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and front, rear and side parking sensors.

Kia Syros EV: Battery-as-a-Service & Warranty

Customers can also choose to buy the Syros EV under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme. Here you have the option for flexible finance options structured as a dual-loan model with the chassis and battery financed separately. Price under the BaaS programme starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh along with a battery fee of Rs. 3.3 per kilometres

Kia is also offering a 15-year, unlimited-kilometre high-voltage battery warranty for the first owner of the Syros EV. Along with that, you also get an introductory assured buyback programme that guarantees up to 80 per cent of the vehicle's value after three years.

Buyers can opt for 3- or 4-year buyback plans with flexible annual mileage limits and choose to retain, return or replace the vehicle at the end of the term. The company has also introduced the My Convenience e-Plus package, which bundles maintenance, extended warranty and roadside assistance, and is offered in 4-year Premium and 5-year Luxury plans.