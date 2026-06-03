Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Specifications & Features Comparison
- The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara and Toyota EBella are identical in almost every way
- They offers the same features and get the same battery options
- The top-spec EBella is Rs. 3.8 lakh more expensive than the E Vitara
Toyota recently launched its long-awaited electric SUV – the Urban Cruiser EBella in India. As of now, the carmaker has announced the price of just the top-spec E3 variant, which stands at Rs. 23.60 lakh for the single-tone colours, and Rs. 23.80 lakh for the dual-tone colours (all ex-showroom). Prices for the E1 and E2 variants will be announced later. While a further delay in price announcement should have been avoided, the point to note is that the top-spec EBella is over Rs. 3.8 lakh more expensive than the equivalent Alpha variant of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara.
Also Read: All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Variant Launched At Rs. 23.60 Lakh
In most cases where cross-badged models are involved, the price difference is not this huge. So, the question is, does the Toyota EBella offer enough value to warrant this huge premium over the top-spec variant of the E Vitara? Well, let’s do a quick on-paper comparison between the two SUVs to find the answer.
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Exterior Features
Now styling is a subjective matter, and which one of the two EVs suit your taste is something we’d leave up to you. Also, in terms of dimensions, both are identical to the last bit. Personally, I prefer the looks of the Toyota EBella, it looks cleaner and less busy compared to the E Vitara. So, with that out of the way, let’s talk about features.
|Features
|Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
|Toyota EBella
|LED Headlamps
|Yes
|Yes
|LED DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected LED Taillights
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Headlamps
|Yes
|Yes
|LED Fog Lights
|Yes
|No
|Rain-sensing Wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Alloy Wheels
|225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
|225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
|Roof Rails
|No
|No
|Powered Tailgate
|Yes
|Yes
|Dual-Tone Colour Option
|Available
|Available
|Rear Wiper Washer
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically Folding ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Shark Fin Antenna
|Yes
|Yes
Also Read: Toyota Ebella EV Review
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Cabin Features
While the exterior of the two SUVs have some distinguishing features, the cabin is almost identical with no visual changes except for the brand logos. So, you get the same black and brown dual tone interior, a squarish steering wheel, wide dual-screen displays for infotainment and instrumentation and of course a fixed glass roof among much more. Now, most features are identical, however, while the E Vitara gets an Infinity surround sound system, the EBella gets a JBL-sourced unit, however, both have the same parent company.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Full Price List Revealed, Starts At Rs 15.99 Lakh
|Features
|Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
|Toyota EBella
|Leatherette Seats
|Yes
|Yes
|Powered Seats
|Driver Only
|Driver Only
|Height Adjustment
|Driver Only
|Driver Only
|Ventilated Seats
|Driver + Co-Driver
|Driver + Co-Driver
|Rear Seat Recline + Sliding
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunroof
|Fixed Glass Roof
|Fixed Glass Roof
|Touchscreen Infotainment
|10.1-Inch Display
|10.1-Inch
|Driver Display
|10.25-Inch
|10.25-Inch
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected Car Tech
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Charger
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio System
|Infinity Surround Sound
|JBL Surround Sound
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Front Centre Armrest With Storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Centre Armrest With Cup Holders
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Seat Design
|40:20:40 Split
|40:20:40 Split
|USB Charging Ports
|Type-A x 2 / Type-C x 2
|Type-A x 2 / Type-C x 2
|Tilt + Telescopic Steering
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Mounted Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Entry + Push Start & Stop
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice Command
|Yes
|Yes
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Safety
Safety too, like most other aspects of these electric SUVs is identical between the two. This means the key features like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, 360-degree view camera, and even Level 2 ADAS, all are standard in both cases. Now, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara has already bagged a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. While the EBella has not been crash tested yet, considering it’s built on the same platform and uses the same safety equipment and features, the rating does apply to it as well.
|Features
|Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
|Toyota EBella
|Level 2 ADAS Functions
|Yes
|Yes
|Airbags
|7
|7
|ABS with EBD & Brake Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill Hold Control
|Yes
|Yes
|360-Degree Camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear + Front Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|ESP
|Yes
|Yes
|TPMS
|Yes
|Yes
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Battery & Range
Both the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara and Toyota EBella offered in India, come with a single electric motor with two battery pack options. Now, there is a smaller 49 kWh battery pack on offer with both eSUVs. However, the top-spec models only get the 61 kWh battery pack, and both the E Vitara and EBella offer identical ARAI certified range of 543 km on a single charge.
In terms of power output too, both are identical. Offering a maximum output of 172 bhp and 193 Nm of peak torque. Both brands offer a standard 8-years/1.6 lakh km warranty with their respective EVs.
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Charging Speed
While both the E Vitara and EBella come with the same battery pack, Maruti Suzuki offers marginally high AC charging support of up to 7.4 kW, compared to EBella’s 7.2 kW charging support. Also, while Maruti has also revealed the maximum DC charging support and charging time for both formats, Toyota is yet to announce those details.
|Charging Type
|Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
|Toyota EBella
|AC Charging
|Up To 7.4 kW
|Up To 7.2 kW
|DC Charging
|Up To 70 kW
|Not Announced
|10-100% AC Fast Charging
|6.5 Hours
|Not Announced
|10-80% DC Fast Charging
|9 Hours
|Not Announced
Conclusion
Simply put, both electric SUVs are identical in almost every aspect, so why is the top-spec EBella more expensive than the E Vitara? Well, the simple assumption here is that Maruti Suzuki is possibly taking on some of that price burden to keep the prices low. Toyota, on the other hand, has probably decided not to follow that route. Another thing to note here is that under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, the price difference is just marginal at Rs. 14.51 lakh + Battery EMI for E Vitara, and Rs. 15.25 lakh + Battery EMI for the EBella. So, in any case, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara offers better savings on paper.
Related News
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 3, 2026Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And MaharashtraWith a view to ease any hesitance that may surface in the mind of commuter motorcycle buyers, Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel variants of two of its most popular models that will go on sale in July.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 3, 20262027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV OptionThe updated Flying Spur range sees the return of the Flying Spur S as well as the addition of new optional features.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jun 3, 2026Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Unveiled With More Power And RangeThe electric two-door coupe gets an addition of up to 18 per cent to its range, while charging time is down by 14 per cent.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 3, 2026Chery Inside: Tata Motors Switches To CJLR's Freelander Platform For First Avinya EVTata has revealed the first model under its Avinya family of electrified vehicles will roll out in 2027 from its new plant in Tamil Nadu.4 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Jun 2, 20262026 Citroen eC3 X EV Previewed Ahead Of India LaunchFollowing significant updates for its stablemates last year, the eC3 is about to receive a much-needed update,; fresh interior and marginally enhanced range expected1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 2, 2026All-New Audi Q7 To Be Unveiled Soon; First Teaser OutAiming to recreate the magic of the first-gen SUV, Audi promises the latest in the Q7 lineup will have a 'sporty, powerful design' and 'a highly versatile interior'.2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 2, 2026California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right WayThree days of coaching, track time and self-discovery at California Superbike School revealed that riding faster begins with understanding how to ride better.7 mins read
- Girish Karkera | May 31, 20262026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Smartest Compact Sedan To Buy?The most affordable strong hybrid sedan in India looks more interesting than any of its past avatars1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 29, 2026Skoda Octavia vRS Review: The Sensible Car Every Car Guy (Eventually) WantsThe Skoda Octavia vRS blends practicality with performance. It’s a real enthusiast appeal in a sensible sedan package.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 25, 2026Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle GroundMarking its return, the Renault Duster offers a strong ride quality, a refined 1.3 turbo-petrol engine, balanced handling and lot more impressive cabin. Should you buy it though?5 mins read
- Preetam Bora | May 23, 20262026 Harley-Davidson X440T Road Test Review: Did Harley Just Fix Everything?We spent a few days with the Harley-Davidson X440T to understand if Harley-Davidson India has managed to fix all the shortcomings of the standard X440!9 mins read