Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Specifications & Features Comparison

Toyota recently launched its long-awaited electric SUV – the Urban Cruiser EBella in India. As of now, the carmaker has announced the price of just the top-spec E3 variant, which stands at Rs. 23.60 lakh for the single-tone colours, and Rs. 23.80 lakh for the dual-tone colours (all ex-showroom). Prices for the E1 and E2 variants will be announced later. While a further delay in price announcement should have been avoided, the point to note is that the top-spec EBella is over Rs. 3.8 lakh more expensive than the equivalent Alpha variant of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara.

Also Read: All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Variant Launched At Rs. 23.60 Lakh

In most cases where cross-badged models are involved, the price difference is not this huge. So, the question is, does the Toyota EBella offer enough value to warrant this huge premium over the top-spec variant of the E Vitara? Well, let’s do a quick on-paper comparison between the two SUVs to find the answer.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Exterior Features

Now styling is a subjective matter, and which one of the two EVs suit your taste is something we’d leave up to you. Also, in terms of dimensions, both are identical to the last bit. Personally, I prefer the looks of the Toyota EBella, it looks cleaner and less busy compared to the E Vitara. So, with that out of the way, let’s talk about features.

Features Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Toyota EBella LED Headlamps Yes Yes LED DRLs Yes Yes Connected LED Taillights Yes Yes Auto Headlamps Yes Yes LED Fog Lights Yes No Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Yes Alloy Wheels 225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts 225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts Roof Rails No No Powered Tailgate Yes Yes Dual-Tone Colour Option Available Available Rear Wiper Washer Yes Yes Rear Defogger Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Electrically Folding ORVMs Yes Yes Shark Fin Antenna Yes Yes

Also Read: Toyota Ebella EV Review

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Cabin Features

While the exterior of the two SUVs have some distinguishing features, the cabin is almost identical with no visual changes except for the brand logos. So, you get the same black and brown dual tone interior, a squarish steering wheel, wide dual-screen displays for infotainment and instrumentation and of course a fixed glass roof among much more. Now, most features are identical, however, while the E Vitara gets an Infinity surround sound system, the EBella gets a JBL-sourced unit, however, both have the same parent company.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Full Price List Revealed, Starts At Rs 15.99 Lakh

Features Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Toyota EBella Leatherette Seats Yes Yes Powered Seats Driver Only Driver Only Height Adjustment Driver Only Driver Only Ventilated Seats Driver + Co-Driver Driver + Co-Driver Rear Seat Recline + Sliding Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Sunroof Fixed Glass Roof Fixed Glass Roof Touchscreen Infotainment 10.1-Inch Display 10.1-Inch Driver Display 10.25-Inch 10.25-Inch Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Connected Car Tech Yes Yes Wireless Charger Yes Yes Audio System Infinity Surround Sound JBL Surround Sound Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Front Centre Armrest With Storage Yes Yes Rear Centre Armrest With Cup Holders Yes Yes Rear Seat Design 40:20:40 Split 40:20:40 Split USB Charging Ports Type-A x 2 / Type-C x 2 Type-A x 2 / Type-C x 2 Tilt + Telescopic Steering Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Keyless Entry + Push Start & Stop Yes Yes Voice Command Yes Yes

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Safety

Safety too, like most other aspects of these electric SUVs is identical between the two. This means the key features like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, 360-degree view camera, and even Level 2 ADAS, all are standard in both cases. Now, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara has already bagged a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. While the EBella has not been crash tested yet, considering it’s built on the same platform and uses the same safety equipment and features, the rating does apply to it as well.

Features Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Toyota EBella Level 2 ADAS Functions Yes Yes Airbags 7 7 ABS with EBD & Brake Assist Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes 360-Degree Camera Yes Yes Rear + Front Parking Sensors Yes Yes ESP Yes Yes TPMS Yes Yes

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Battery & Range

Both the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara and Toyota EBella offered in India, come with a single electric motor with two battery pack options. Now, there is a smaller 49 kWh battery pack on offer with both eSUVs. However, the top-spec models only get the 61 kWh battery pack, and both the E Vitara and EBella offer identical ARAI certified range of 543 km on a single charge.

In terms of power output too, both are identical. Offering a maximum output of 172 bhp and 193 Nm of peak torque. Both brands offer a standard 8-years/1.6 lakh km warranty with their respective EVs.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Charging Speed

While both the E Vitara and EBella come with the same battery pack, Maruti Suzuki offers marginally high AC charging support of up to 7.4 kW, compared to EBella’s 7.2 kW charging support. Also, while Maruti has also revealed the maximum DC charging support and charging time for both formats, Toyota is yet to announce those details.

Charging Type Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Toyota EBella AC Charging Up To 7.4 kW Up To 7.2 kW DC Charging Up To 70 kW Not Announced 10-100% AC Fast Charging 6.5 Hours Not Announced 10-80% DC Fast Charging 9 Hours Not Announced

Conclusion

Simply put, both electric SUVs are identical in almost every aspect, so why is the top-spec EBella more expensive than the E Vitara? Well, the simple assumption here is that Maruti Suzuki is possibly taking on some of that price burden to keep the prices low. Toyota, on the other hand, has probably decided not to follow that route. Another thing to note here is that under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, the price difference is just marginal at Rs. 14.51 lakh + Battery EMI for E Vitara, and Rs. 15.25 lakh + Battery EMI for the EBella. So, in any case, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara offers better savings on paper.