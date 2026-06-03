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Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Specifications & Features Comparison

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan
5 mins read
Jun 03, 2026, 05:21 PM
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Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Specifications & Features Comparison
Key Highlights
  • The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara and Toyota EBella are identical in almost every way
  • They offers the same features and get the same battery options
  • The top-spec EBella is Rs. 3.8 lakh more expensive than the E Vitara

Toyota recently launched its long-awaited electric SUV – the Urban Cruiser EBella in India. As of now, the carmaker has announced the price of just the top-spec E3 variant, which stands at Rs. 23.60 lakh for the single-tone colours, and Rs. 23.80 lakh for the dual-tone colours (all ex-showroom). Prices for the E1 and E2 variants will be announced later. While a further delay in price announcement should have been avoided, the point to note is that the top-spec EBella is over Rs. 3.8 lakh more expensive than the equivalent Alpha variant of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara.

Also Read: All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Variant Launched At Rs. 23.60 Lakh

primary 3 Atoyota 20 Ebella 2 F Toyota 20 Ebella 20web 20images 2 F Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella m50

In most cases where cross-badged models are involved, the price difference is not this huge. So, the question is, does the Toyota EBella offer enough value to warrant this huge premium over the top-spec variant of the E Vitara? Well, let’s do a quick on-paper comparison between the two SUVs to find the answer.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Exterior Features

Now styling is a subjective matter, and which one of the two EVs suit your taste is something we’d leave up to you. Also, in terms of dimensions, both are identical to the last bit. Personally, I prefer the looks of the Toyota EBella, it looks cleaner and less busy compared to the E Vitara. So, with that out of the way, let’s talk about features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m38
FeaturesMaruti Suzuki E VitaraToyota EBella
LED HeadlampsYesYes
LED DRLsYesYes
Connected LED TaillightsYesYes
Auto HeadlampsYesYes
LED Fog LightsYesNo
Rain-sensing WipersYesYes
Alloy Wheels225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts225/55 R18 Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
Roof RailsNoNo
Powered TailgateYesYes
Dual-Tone Colour OptionAvailableAvailable
Rear Wiper WasherYesYes
Rear DefoggerYesYes
Electrically Adjustable ORVMsYesYes
Electrically Folding ORVMsYesYes
Shark Fin AntennaYesYes

Also Read: Toyota Ebella EV Review

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Cabin Features

While the exterior of the two SUVs have some distinguishing features, the cabin is almost identical with no visual changes except for the brand logos. So, you get the same black and brown dual tone interior, a squarish steering wheel, wide dual-screen displays for infotainment and instrumentation and of course a fixed glass roof among much more. Now, most features are identical, however, while the E Vitara gets an Infinity surround sound system, the EBella gets a JBL-sourced unit, however, both have the same parent company.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Full Price List Revealed, Starts At Rs 15.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m19
FeaturesMaruti Suzuki E VitaraToyota EBella
Leatherette SeatsYesYes
Powered SeatsDriver OnlyDriver Only
Height AdjustmentDriver OnlyDriver Only
Ventilated SeatsDriver + Co-DriverDriver + Co-Driver
Rear Seat Recline + Sliding YesYes
Rear AC VentsYesYes
SunroofFixed Glass RoofFixed Glass Roof
Touchscreen Infotainment10.1-Inch Display10.1-Inch
Driver Display10.25-Inch 10.25-Inch
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlayYesYes
Connected Car Tech YesYes
Wireless ChargerYesYes
Audio SystemInfinity Surround SoundJBL Surround Sound
Automatic Climate Control YesYes
Front Centre Armrest With StorageYesYes
Rear Centre Armrest With Cup HoldersYesYes
Rear Seat Design40:20:40 Split40:20:40 Split
USB Charging PortsType-A x 2 / Type-C x 2Type-A x 2 / Type-C x 2
Tilt + Telescopic SteeringYesYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYesYes
Keyless Entry + Push Start & StopYesYes
Voice CommandYesYes
primary 3 Atoyota 20 Ebella 2 F Toyota 20 Ebella 20web 20images 2 F Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella m25

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Safety

Safety too, like most other aspects of these electric SUVs is identical between the two. This means the key features like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, 360-degree view camera, and even Level 2 ADAS, all are standard in both cases. Now, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara has already bagged a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. While the EBella has not been crash tested yet, considering it’s built on the same platform and uses the same safety equipment and features, the rating does apply to it as well.

FeaturesMaruti Suzuki E VitaraToyota EBella
Level 2 ADAS FunctionsYesYes
Airbags77
ABS with EBD & Brake AssistYesYes
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto HoldYesYes
Hill Hold ControlYesYes
360-Degree CameraYesYes
Rear + Front Parking SensorsYesYes
ESPYesYes
TPMSYesYes

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Battery & Range

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m42

Both the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara and Toyota EBella offered in India, come with a single electric motor with two battery pack options. Now, there is a smaller 49 kWh battery pack on offer with both eSUVs. However, the top-spec models only get the 61 kWh battery pack, and both the E Vitara and EBella offer identical ARAI certified range of 543 km on a single charge.

In terms of power output too, both are identical. Offering a maximum output of 172 bhp and 193 Nm of peak torque. Both brands offer a standard 8-years/1.6 lakh km warranty with their respective EVs.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara vs Toyota EBella: Charging Speed

While both the E Vitara and EBella come with the same battery pack, Maruti Suzuki offers marginally high AC charging support of up to 7.4 kW, compared to EBella’s 7.2 kW charging support. Also, while Maruti has also revealed the maximum DC charging support and charging time for both formats, Toyota is yet to announce those details.

Charging TypeMaruti Suzuki E VitaraToyota EBella
AC ChargingUp To 7.4 kWUp To 7.2 kW
DC ChargingUp To 70 kWNot Announced
10-100% AC Fast Charging6.5 HoursNot Announced
10-80% DC Fast Charging9 HoursNot Announced
primary 3 Atoyota 20 Ebella 2 F Toyota 20 Ebella 20web 20images 2 F Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella m47

Conclusion

Simply put, both electric SUVs are identical in almost every aspect, so why is the top-spec EBella more expensive than the E Vitara? Well, the simple assumption here is that Maruti Suzuki is possibly taking on some of that price burden to keep the prices low. Toyota, on the other hand, has probably decided not to follow that route. Another thing to note here is that under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, the price difference is just marginal at Rs. 14.51 lakh + Battery EMI for E Vitara, and Rs. 15.25 lakh + Battery EMI for the EBella. So, in any case, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara offers better savings on paper.

# Maruti Suzuki E Vitara# Maruti Suzuki EV# E Vitara vs EBella# E Vitara# Maruti Suzuki# Toyota India# Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella# SUV# Electric SUV# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility

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