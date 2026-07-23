Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition Signature Series For PowerPlus Line-up

Indian Motorcycle has pulled the wraps off the Signature Series, a new limited-production range comprising the Challenger, Chieftain PowerPlus, Pursuit and Roadmaster PowerPlus. Introduced as part of the brand's 125th anniversary celebrations, the collection showcases exclusive finishes and premium detailing while retaining the performance-focused PowerPlus platform.

Unlike the separate 125th Anniversary Collection, which celebrates the brand's heritage, the Signature Series is centred around Indian Motorcycle's modern touring lineup. Each motorcycle receives bespoke paintwork with multiple layers, unique graphics and premium finishing touches to distinguish it from the standard models.

One example is the Chieftain PowerPlus Signature Series, which features an Abyss Metallic base complemented by Venom Green and Cypher Green accents extending across the fairing, fuel tank and saddlebags. Similar treatment has been given to the other three motorcycles in the range.

Powering all four models is Indian Motorcycle's 1,834cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus 112 V-twin engine, producing 126 bhp and nearly 180 Nm of peak torque. The Challenger and Chieftain PowerPlus cater to buyers looking for performance-oriented baggers, while the Pursuit and Roadmaster PowerPlus are designed for long-distance touring with additional luggage capacity and greater passenger comfort.

The Signature Series also carries over the PowerPlus range's comprehensive electronics suite, including lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, electronically linked braking, hill hold control, blind-spot detection, tailgate warning and rear collision warning.

Indian Motorcycle has not yet confirmed production numbers or market allocation for the Signature Series, and it remains to be seen whether any units will make their way to India.