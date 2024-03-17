Login
New Indian Scout Debut On April 2, 2024

The new Scout is likely to follow an evolutionary design and could retain the engine from the current model.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Indian Scout is one of the most accessible offerings from the brand
  • New-gen Scout is expected to get comprehensive upgrades to the styling and powertrain
  • Could be launched in India at a later date

American motorcycle maker Indian Motorcycle has teased the new-generation Scout, confirming the model's global debut on April 2, 2024. The new-gen Scout is expected to arrive with some comprehensive upgrade though all details currently remain under wraps with even the short date reveal video not providing even a glimpse of the new motorcycle.
 

The use of an early 20th-century camera with the original Scout suggests that the new iteration will be borrowing several cues from the original. However, Indian Motorcycles knows how to balance modern technology with traditional lines, both of which we expect to see on the new Scout.
 

The outgoing Indian Scout is powered by a 1,133 cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine developing 98 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque. The Scout is heavily inspired by the original with the low-slung design, twin barrel exhausts, and a wide handlebar. Expect the design language to get evolutionary upgrades while the motor could be carried over with some tweaks. 
 

The Indian Scout nameplate dates back to 1920 and was one of the most popular offerings from the brand. It first arrived with a 606 cc engine, followed by a 745 cc in 1927.

 

Expect more details on the new Scout to slowly trickle their way online ahead of the model's global debut.

 

Representational Image.

