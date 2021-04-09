Indian Motorcycle Files Trademark For 'Scout Rogue' Name

The Indian Scout range may be extended with a new variant with the Scout Rogue name

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle has filed trademark applications in multiple markets for the "Scout Rogue" name, suggesting that the name may be used for a new variant in the Indian Scout range. The trademark was first filed in the US Patent and Trademark Office on April 1, 2021, and Indian has gone on to make subsequent filings with the trademark offices in Australia and the European Union. In all these filings, the name "Scout Rogue" was registered for use with "motorcycles and structural parts thereof" suggesting that the name could be used for a new variant, as well as accessories.

(The Scout Bobber Sixty gets a 999 cc V-Twin which makes 74 bhp and 88.8 Nm)

If the name is indeed used for a new motorcycle, then the Scout Rogue could well be a new model built on the Indian Scout platform, sharing the same liquid-cooled v-twin engine, with 1,133 cc displacement. Indian Motorcycle also has a smaller version, called the Scout Sixty with a 999 cc, v-twin motor, so the "Scout Rogue" can also be a variant of the Scout Sixty. The smaller engine makes 74 bhp at 7,300 rpm and has peak torque output of 88.8 Nm at 5,800 rpm.

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty has a smaller 999 cc v-twin engine

However, there's still no clarity on what exactly the Scout Rogue will end up as. Speculations point to several possibilities, the most obvious being just a blacked-out variant of the Indian Scout. If Indian Motorcycle does get a little adventurous, there could be a more performance-oriented Scout, a cafe racer styled variant, or even a streetfighter, but nothing is confirmed as of now. More details of the Scout Rogue are expected in the coming months, and we will hopefully have a clearer picture of what exactly Indian Motorcycle is planning.

