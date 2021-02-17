New Cars and Bikes in India
Indian Motorcycle To Launch New Indian Chief Line-Up In India

Indian Motorcycle will launch three models of its new Indian Chief line-up in India.

Preetam Bora | Updated:
All three models of the new Indian Chief line-up will be launched in India later in 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Three models in the 2021 Indian Chief line-up
  • Built around the 1,890 cc Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin engine
  • Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief to be launched

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle will launch its new Indian Chief line-up in India, and all three models of the new Chief line-up will debut in India in the second half of 2021. The new Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief are based on the same new platform, and will offer slightly different flavours on the classic American v-twin, with each positioned to cater to the tastes of a different rider. All three bikes in the Chief line-up have slightly different ergonomics, but based on the same basic engine and frame.

Also Read: 2021 Indian Chief Line-Up Revealed

The 2021 Indian Chief range will share the same basic platform

Speaking about the new line-up, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India said, "What could be the best way to celebrate the 100 iconic years of the Indian Chief than to introduce our iconic new line-up of Chief in India? We are looking forward to bringing in the new line-up of motorcycle for Indian bike lovers. We are very positive that the new line-up will be a huge success for our Indian range of motorcycles."

The Indian Super Chief, like the others, will be powered by the 1,890 cc Thunder Stroke 116 engine

All three models of the Indian Chief line-up will be powered by a new Euro 5 (and BS6) compliant version of the Indian Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin engine that displaces 1,890 cc, and makes 162 Nm of peak torque. The frame is a classic steel welded tube frame, and all three models will share a 15-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, and keyless ignition. The Indian Chief line-up will also get standard cruise control, and three riding modes, sport, standard, or tour.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

