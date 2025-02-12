Indian FTR 1200 Discontinued Following Poor Global Demand

Indian Motorcycles has discontinued the FTR 1200 from its global lineup. The news was confirmed by a footnote in Indian’s parent company Polaris’ FY24 Q4 financial statement. The motorcycle's discontinuation is part of a corporate restructuring attempt by the company which is being carried out due to consistently poor sales numbers. The motorcycle was also due for an update, as it didn't meet the Euro 5+ emission standards, which was likely considered as not feasible due to poor demand. While the motorcycle's production might have halted, it is still listed on Indian’s US website, possibly indicating that dealers still possess unsold stock.

The Indian FTR 1200’s design was inspired by the competition-only Indian FTR 750

Having debuted in 2018, the Indian FTR 1200’s design was inspired by the competition-only Indian FTR 750, the company's championship-winning flat-track bike. The motorcycle was developed after suggestions from enthusiasts to Indian, to develop a road-legal flat-track motorcycle. In line with many flat track motorcycles, it sported an upswept dual exhaust, minimal body panels, a single-piece seat, and a sharp, minimalistic tail section.

The motorcycle was powered by a 1203 cc V-Twin engine

Mechanically, the bike came with an upside-down fork setup up front, and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. Since its inception, the Indian FTR 1200 has been powered by a liquid-cooled 1203 cc V-Twin mill. The engine used on the bike was based on the same motor as the Scout but was heavily revised with an array of new components. The engine, in the last iteration of the motorcycle, churned out 120 bhp and 118 Nm of peak torque. The motor came mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Indian FTR 1200 first went on sale in India in 2019

The motorcycle was first offered for sale in India in 2019 at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We at carandbike reviewed it and then raved about its styling, fit and finish, and delightful engine. However, the motorcycle received a lukewarm response, and very few units were sold to Indian buyers.





