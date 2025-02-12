Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5Audi New RS Q8BYD Sealion 7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Indian FTR 1200 Discontinued Following Poor Global Demand

While the FTR 1200's production might have halted, it is still listed on Indian’s US website, possibly indicating that dealers still possess unsold stock
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Indian Motorcycles has discontinued the FTR 1200.
  • The reason is likely to be poor sales of motorcycle.
  • Still listed on Indian’s US website.

Indian Motorcycles has discontinued the FTR 1200 from its global lineup. The news was confirmed by a footnote in Indian’s parent company Polaris’ FY24 Q4 financial statement. The motorcycle's discontinuation is part of a corporate restructuring attempt by the company which is being carried out due to consistently poor sales numbers. The motorcycle was also due for an update, as it didn't meet the Euro 5+ emission standards, which was likely considered as not feasible due to poor demand. While the motorcycle's production might have halted, it is still listed on Indian’s US website, possibly indicating that dealers still possess unsold stock. 

 

Also ReadIndian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
 Indian FTR 1200 Axed From Global Lineup 2

The Indian FTR 1200’s design was inspired by the competition-only Indian FTR 750

 

Having debuted in 2018, the Indian FTR 1200’s design was inspired by the competition-only Indian FTR 750, the company's championship-winning flat-track bike. The motorcycle was developed after suggestions from enthusiasts to Indian, to develop a road-legal flat-track motorcycle. In line with many flat track motorcycles, it sported an upswept dual exhaust, minimal body panels, a single-piece seat, and a sharp, minimalistic tail section. 

 

Also Read2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
 2024 Indian FTR R Carbon

The motorcycle was powered by a 1203 cc V-Twin engine

 

Mechanically, the bike came with an upside-down fork setup up front, and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. Since its inception, the Indian FTR 1200 has been powered by a liquid-cooled 1203 cc V-Twin mill. The engine used on the bike was based on the same motor as the Scout but was heavily revised with an array of new components. The engine, in the last iteration of the motorcycle, churned out 120 bhp and 118 Nm of peak torque. The motor came mated to a six-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review
 kuq5kifs

The Indian FTR 1200 first went on sale in India in 2019

 

The motorcycle was first offered for sale in India in 2019 at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We at carandbike reviewed it and then raved about its styling, fit and finish, and delightful engine. However, the motorcycle received a lukewarm response, and very few units were sold to Indian buyers. 



 

# Indian Motorcycle# Indian FTR 1200# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Indian Motorcycle has updated its FTR motorcycle line-up, with new colours and features.
    EICMA 2022: Indian Motorcycle Updates The FTR Line-Up
  • The Indian Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 350 units globally, each priced at an eye-watering Rs 71.82 lakh.
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India At Rs 71.82 Lakh
  • Indian FTR gets new colours for 2024, for all its variants – FTR, Carbon and Sport.
    2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
  • Indian Motorcycle reveals the 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, a limited edition model of the FTR, with premium components and a touch of Roland Sands Design.
    2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
  • The limited-run Roadmaster Elite features a unique tri-tone paint finish with hand-painted elements.
    Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition 2024 Roadmaster Elite; Restricted to 350 Units

Latest Reviews

  • Limited-run version of Royal Enfield’s 650 cc motorcycle was snapped up in a flash when the purchase window opened at 8:30 pm IST on February 12.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition Sold Out In Seconds
  • Upgraded to meet OBD2B emissions requirements, India’s best-selling 125 cc motorcycle now also brings a few more features, albeit at a higher price.
    2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493
  • While the FTR 1200's production might have halted, it is still listed on Indian’s US website, possibly indicating that dealers still possess unsold stock
    Indian FTR 1200 Discontinued Following Poor Global Demand
  • The company says that all customers who bought the vehicle on or prior to December 31 are now only eligible to consume up to 1,000 kW of fast charging at no cost.
    MG Motor India Limits Free Fast Charging Offered To Windsor EV Owners
  • Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
  • Available in four variants, the price difference between the base and top-spec variant is a staggering Rs 64,000
    2025 Vespa 125 Lineup Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Lakh
  • Volvo announced the introduction of 5 new/updated models during the company's 2024 financial report.
    All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025
  • Offered in four variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered on all trims of the XEV 9e, along with their prices
    Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The e-motorcycle packs a 85 bhp motor and 10.5 kWh battery pack, that is capable of offering a city range of 193 km
    LiveWire S2 Mulholland Now Available in Europe
  • The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is the first ever Volvo EV to sport the ‘Cross Country’ nametag and sits 18 mm higher than the standard EX30
    Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres

Research More on Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200
6.6

Indian FTR 1200

Starts at ₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View FTR 1200 Specifications
View FTR 1200 Features

Popular Indian Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved