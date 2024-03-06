Login

2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed

Indian Motorcycle reveals the 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, a limited edition model of the FTR, with premium components and a touch of Roland Sands Design.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan breaks cover
  • FTR R Carbon gets a funky level-up from Roland Sands Design
  • Only 300 units to be manufactured; Prices start at $18,499

The Indian FTR is a good-looking motorcycle, no doubt about that. But for 2024, Roland Sands, former racer and a motorcycle performance parts and apparel designer, has collaborated with Indian Motorcycle and built a limited edition ‘Super Hooligan’ model of the FTR R Carbon. 

Also Read: Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Elite Revealed

 

The new limited-edition FTR features black metallic bodywork with ‘Super Hooligan’ race graphics, a classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame with matching wheels featuring gold accent, and Indian Motorcycle Racing’s No. 1 championship logo on the front and side. There are more graphics on the radiator shroud, front fender and fork along with the racing team’s sponsors’ logos as well. 

The motorcycle continues to get a 1,203 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes over 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts by way of fully adjustable Ohlins updated front fork, a piggyback monoshock, with 120 mm of suspension travel at each end. The bike also gets a twin-disc with Brembo calipers up front.  

 

Also Read: Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed

The motorcycle also gets a 4-inch touchscreen display, which is powered by India’s Ride Command system and features Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity as well. The bike also gets three riding modes – rain, standard, sport. Other rider electronics include stability control, traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, wheelie control and rear-wheel lift mitigation. 

In addition, the bike also gets an Akrapovič® muffler and heat shield along with performance parts from Gilles Tooling that include adjustable rear-sets, oil cap, radiator cap, and bar-end weights, offering a premium finish. 

Indian will manufacture only 300 units of the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. All bikes will be numbered and only 150 units will be reserved for sale outside of North America. It is priced at $18,499, which is equal to Rs. 15.32 lakh. The good news is that the motorcycle is also listed on Indian Motorcycle’s Indian website, which means if you move fast enough, you could get your hands on this limited edition motorcycle. 

# Indian FTR R Carbon# Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan# Super Hooligan# Indian Motorcycle# Indian FTR# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200
6.6

Indian FTR 1200

Starts at ₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Indian Specifications
View Indian Features

Popular Indian Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026
Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition 2024 Roadmaster Elite; Restricted to 350 Units
Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition 2024 Roadmaster Elite; Restricted to 350 Units
Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
Indian Motorcycle Add Sport Chief To Its Chief Cruiser Line-up
Indian Motorcycle Add Sport Chief To Its Chief Cruiser Line-up
EICMA 2022: 2023 Indian Challenger Elite Revealed; Only 150 Units To Be Manufactured
EICMA 2022: 2023 Indian Challenger Elite Revealed; Only 150 Units To Be Manufactured
EICMA 2022: Indian Motorcycle Updates The FTR Line-Up
EICMA 2022: Indian Motorcycle Updates The FTR Line-Up
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved