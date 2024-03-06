2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed

The Indian FTR is a good-looking motorcycle, no doubt about that. But for 2024, Roland Sands, former racer and a motorcycle performance parts and apparel designer, has collaborated with Indian Motorcycle and built a limited edition ‘Super Hooligan’ model of the FTR R Carbon.

The new limited-edition FTR features black metallic bodywork with ‘Super Hooligan’ race graphics, a classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame with matching wheels featuring gold accent, and Indian Motorcycle Racing’s No. 1 championship logo on the front and side. There are more graphics on the radiator shroud, front fender and fork along with the racing team’s sponsors’ logos as well.

The motorcycle continues to get a 1,203 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes over 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts by way of fully adjustable Ohlins updated front fork, a piggyback monoshock, with 120 mm of suspension travel at each end. The bike also gets a twin-disc with Brembo calipers up front.

The motorcycle also gets a 4-inch touchscreen display, which is powered by India’s Ride Command system and features Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity as well. The bike also gets three riding modes – rain, standard, sport. Other rider electronics include stability control, traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, wheelie control and rear-wheel lift mitigation.

In addition, the bike also gets an Akrapovič® muffler and heat shield along with performance parts from Gilles Tooling that include adjustable rear-sets, oil cap, radiator cap, and bar-end weights, offering a premium finish.

Indian will manufacture only 300 units of the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. All bikes will be numbered and only 150 units will be reserved for sale outside of North America. It is priced at $18,499, which is equal to Rs. 15.32 lakh. The good news is that the motorcycle is also listed on Indian Motorcycle’s Indian website, which means if you move fast enough, you could get your hands on this limited edition motorcycle.