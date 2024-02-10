Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition 2024 Roadmaster Elite; Restricted to 350 Units
Published on February 10, 2024
Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the 2024 Roadmaster Elite, a limited-edition model restricted to 350 units worldwide. This special edition pays homage to the company's iconic 1904 Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme. Built on the Roadmaster chassis, the bike offers multiple features, including a 12-speaker audio system, heated and cooled seat, and 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The Roadmaster Elite boasts a tri-tone color scheme of Black Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Indian Motorcycle Red Candy paint shades. The design includes a broad fairing, round headlight, and exclusive badges, with additional details such as a blacked-out windscreen, hand-painted golden pinstripes, color-matched heated and cooled seat, and a gloss black dash.
The bike features disc brakes on both ends, telescopic front forks, and a monoshock at the back. Practical elements include remote-lockable saddlebags and a top box with 136 liters of combined storage capacity. The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite is powered by an air-cooled, 1890 cc, V-Twin engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The identical unit is also present in the Indian Roadmaster Limited.
Speaking about the design, Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle, highlighted how the Elite models elevate the brand's standards, offering exclusivity for riders seeking a superior biking experience. The iconic Indian Motorcycle Red is reinterpreted with a tougher, meaner attitude through blacked-out styling.
