Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO

Popular British motorcycle marque, Norton Motorcycles, which is now part of TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer. The company says in his new role, Gillen will drive innovations at Norton while developing new technologies for its expanding product portfolio of motorcycles. Gillen also comes with expertise in the fields of R&D leadership, engine and vehicle design and World Championship motorcycle racing.

Speaking on his appointment, Brian Gillen, CTO, Norton Motorcycles said, “As a long-time enthusiast of the iconic Norton brand, it is an incredibly exciting time to join the company’s leadership team. I am looking forward to working with the talented team of engineers and developing cutting-edge, premium motorcycles, with quality at the forefront of everything we do.”

Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director. At MV Agusta, Gillen was responsible for bikes like the LXP Orioli, and the more recent Superveloce 1000 retro superbike, which is slated to be launched later in 2024. Previously, he had also been part of some other automotive brands, including Magneti Marelli.

Commenting on Gillen’s appointment, Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles said “Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity. I am confident that his joining the team will further strengthen our commitment to technological innovation and engineering excellence, and this will soon reflect in the world-class product range that we are developing.”

TVS Motor Company's strategic decision to take over Norton will certainly strengthen its global presence, and we expect the brand to be launched in India as well. Last year the company even filed for a name trademark for Norton Combat. It could very well be the name for a small-displacement, mid-sized Norton motorcycle which will compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Jawa and Yezdi.