Login

Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO

Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brian Gillen will be the Chief Technology Officer for Norton Motorcycles
  • Gillen previously was the R&D Director at MV Agusta, where he worked for 15+ years
  • Gillen will drive innovations at Norton while developing new technologies

Popular British motorcycle marque, Norton Motorcycles, which is now part of TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer. The company says in his new role, Gillen will drive innovations at Norton while developing new technologies for its expanding product portfolio of motorcycles. Gillen also comes with expertise in the fields of R&D leadership, engine and vehicle design and World Championship motorcycle racing.

 

Speaking on his appointment, Brian Gillen, CTO, Norton Motorcycles said, “As a long-time enthusiast of the iconic Norton brand, it is an incredibly exciting time to join the company’s leadership team. I am looking forward to working with the talented team of engineers and developing cutting-edge, premium motorcycles, with quality at the forefront of everything we do.”

 

Also Read: TVS Announces Fresh Investment In Norton Motorcycles

 

 

Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director. At MV Agusta, Gillen was responsible for bikes like the LXP Orioli, and the more recent Superveloce 1000 retro superbike, which is slated to be launched later in 2024. Previously, he had also been part of some other automotive brands, including Magneti Marelli.

 

Commenting on Gillen’s appointment, Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles said “Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity. I am confident that his joining the team will further strengthen our commitment to technological innovation and engineering excellence, and this will soon reflect in the world-class product range that we are developing.”

 

Also Read: TVS Considering Norton Motorcycles For India Launch

 

 

TVS Motor Company's strategic decision to take over Norton will certainly strengthen its global presence, and we expect the brand to be launched in India as well. Last year the company even filed for a name trademark for Norton Combat. It could very well be the name for a small-displacement, mid-sized Norton motorcycle which will compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Jawa and Yezdi.

# Norton Motorcycles# Brian Gillen Norton Motorcycles# Brian Gillen Norton# Brian Gillen MV Agusta# Norton Motorcycles India# TVS Norton Motorcycles# Motorcycles# Bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6627 second ago

The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.

VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4599 second ago

The Virtus Cabrio features a chopped-off roof and structural modifications built for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant

Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?

Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.

MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.

Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.

TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved