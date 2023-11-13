Login

Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units

Developed in collaboration with 100% motocross gear brand, the special edition FTR features some cosmetic enhancements along with an Akrapovic exhaust.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

13-Nov-23 04:54 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Limited to 400 units globally
  • Gets unique blue-finished carbon-fibre body panels and blacked out components
  • Powered by same 1203 cc, V-Twin engine as the standard FTR R Carbon

Indian Motorcycle has revealed the limited-run FTR x 100% R Carbon. Developed in collaboration with motocross gear brand 100%, the special edition motorcycle pays homage to both 100%'s impact on modern motocross and Indian Motorcycle's 123-year history. Based on the FTR R Carbon, the special edition motorcycle is limited to just 400 units globally and gets a number of unique styling elements.
 

Compared to the standard FTR R Carbon, the special edition gets a unique Blue Candy carbon fibre tank, headlight cowl, seat cowl, and front fender. The bike also features splashes of red on some surfaces while the bike’s frame is finished in white. Additionally, the Ohlins front fork and rear monoshock spring also feature a blacked-out finish. The bike also gets a black-finished Titanium Akrapovič exhaust.
 

Moving to the engine, the special edition is powered by the same 118.3 bhp, 1203 cc, liquid-cooled V-twin engine, as the standard FTR R Carbon. 
 

 

The package includes a complementary pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses.

 

The company also gives buyers an option of customising their motorcycle with adjustable gillies, high licence plate mount, front and rear turn signals and much more.

